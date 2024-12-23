Farmers push for SC’s help after parliamentary standing committee backs MSP law

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death, and several protesting farmers’ unions have urged the Supreme Court to ask the Centre to implement a parliamentary standing committee’s recommendation for legally guaranteed support prices. Farmers have been protesting for months over several demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP, on the borders of Delhi. (PTI)

In its report on demand for grants (2024-25) tabled in the just-concluded Parliament session, the standing committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing has backed the idea of legally guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP) for farm produce, calling it “essential”.

The standing committee also recommended that the agriculture ministry formulate a roadmap towards implementing the MSP proposal, a key demand of several farm unions since 2021.

“I request you to issue necessary directions to the central government to enact the MSP guarantee law in line with the parliamentary committee’s report and the sentiments of farmers,” Dallewal said in a letter on Saturday to a Supreme Court bench looking into the matter.

Dallewal signed the petition on the letterhead of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, two organisations who are currently protesting for legally backed MSPs.

MSPs are federally fixed floor rates for farm produce, aimed at signalling a basic minimum price, thereby helping to avoid distress sales. However, farmers largely receive market-determined prices for most crops, which could be lower than MSPs set by the government.

“Implementing a legally binding MSP in India is essential not only for safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods but also for promoting rural economic growth,” the standing committee’s report, tabled on December 20, states.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri border since November 26 to press the Centre to accept farmers’ demands for guaranteed MSPs.

“Now, even the Parliament’s standing committee on agriculture has emphasised in its report that such a law (on MSP) should be enacted,” Dallewal said in his plea.

Others, such as the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni), led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have called a meeting of regional farm outfits to discuss the parliamentary panel’s recommendations, according to spokesperson Harpal Singh.

“The benefits and advantages of implementation of MSP as legal guarantee far outweigh its challenges. With assured income through MSP, farmers are more likely to invest in their agricultural practices, leading to increased productivity and sustainability in farming,” the parliamentary committee said.

If the government chooses not to act on the recommendation, it has to offer a formal explanation to the standing committee on why it is not feasible.

“The parliamentary committee has critically discussed the merits and demerits of the issue. The recommendation for legally guaranteed MSP has been hailed by farmers nationwide,” said Sudhir Panwar, agricultural expert and former member of UP planning commission.

In August, an SC bench led by Justice Surya Kant had called upon the Centre as well as the Punjab and Haryana governments to show empathy with the farmers and set up a “neutral panel” to talk to them. “Do not hurt their sentiments…show statesmanship,” the court said.