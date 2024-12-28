Protesting farmers call for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' on January 4 amid Jagjit Dallewal's health concern

In a show of defiance against the Centre, protesting farmers have called a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" on January 4. The mega meet will take place at the Khanauri protest site given farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's deteriorating health. Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra confirmed that Dallewal's hunger strike entered its 33rd day on Saturday.(HT_PRINT)

"On January 4 at Khanauri, we will hold a big Kisan Mahapanchayat in which farmers from various states will participate," Kotra told reporters at Khanauri protest site.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, two key farmers outfit, had earlier given a call for a Punjab bandh on December 30.

This announcement comes amidst heightened tensions due to ongoing farmers' protests and the critical health condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast unto-death since November 26.

The call for the Mahapanchayat comes after the Supreme Court reprimanded the Punjab government for failing to move Dallewal, 70, to a hospital despite his deteriorating health.

The court's intervention has further escalated the issue, with the Punjab government facing intense pressure to act.

On Saturday, while it admonished the Punjab government, the Supreme Court also indicated the possibility that Dallewal may have not been allowed to be taken to a hospital by other farmer leaders.

Responding to it, Dallewal, in a video message, said, "I am sitting on a fast. Who gave this report in the Supreme Court and who spread this misconception that I have been kept hostage, where did such a thing come from?

Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike enters day 33

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra confirmed that Dallewal's hunger strike entered its 33rd day on Saturday.

Dallewal had earlier said he would not break his fast till the government agreed to the farmers' demands.

Dallewal (70) has been sitting on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

Supreme Court's ruling on Dallewal

In an urgent hearing on Saturday, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia gave the Punjab government time till December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital, giving it the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if the situation warrants.

Expressing helplessness, the Punjab government said it is facing huge resistance from the protesting farmers who have encircled Dallewal and are preventing him from being taken to a hospital.