Team of doctors, officials meet farmer leader Dallewal, urge him to accept med aid

A high-level team of Punjab officials, including doctors from Government Rajindra Hospital and Patiala health department called on veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Khanauri and urged him to take medical aid in view of his deteriorating health. Police officials meet farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is fasting unto death and appealed to him to take care of his health, at the Khanauri border near Patiala on Friday. (ANI)

The 67-year-old has been fasting since November 26 to press the Centre into accepting the protesting farmers’ demands and has so far refused medical treatment. The state government has formed a team of doctors to monitor his health around the clock.

The visit came hours after the Supreme Court questioned the Punjab government’s commitment to save the life of the fasting farmer leader and sought a status report on the next date of hearing scheduled for Saturday.

The doctors asked the farm leader to take the required medication through a drip (Intravenous).

“Our concern is only that you take the required medication to stay alive and keep fighting your ongoing battle,” a medical expert urged Dallewal.

As per the latest blood test reports, accessed by HT, the high levels of ketones in the blood of Dallewal are worrying. His uric acid levels are also up which indicates deranged renal functions. The normal range of Uric acid in males is between 3-7 mg/dL.

A team comprising deputy inspector general of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Patiala deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav, senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh and others visited the farmer leader.

Later Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also met Dallewal and urged the Centre to give up its “stubborn attitude” and talk to farmers to resolve their issues.

Talking to mediapersons Cheema said chief minister Bhagwant Mann will return from abroad on Saturday and Dallewal’s health and related issues will then be taken up with him.

When asked about today’s Supreme Court directions, Cheema, said, “I will appeal to the Supreme Court to issue directions to the Union government to fulfil all the demands of protesting farmers at the earliest.”

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said the Centre does not want to talk to the farmers.

“Why is the Centre running away from talks? Why this indifferent attitude towards farmers,” Kohar asked.

Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A “jatha (group)” of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel of Haryana.