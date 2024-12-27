Farmers increase vigil at Khanauri protest site

Farmers have amplified their internal security at the Khanauri border protest site reportedly to prevent a repeat of the November 26 incident when farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was removed by the Patiala Police from the protest site. Vigils have been increased at multiple checkpoints with a group of young farmers armed with wooden sticks forming an inner security ring. It has been learnt that retired army personnel have been tasked with managing the protest site and guarding Dallewal’s makeshift tent. (HT Photo)

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast since November 26 to press the Centre into accepting the protesting farmers’ demands.

Vigils have been increased at multiple checkpoints with a group of young farmers armed with wooden sticks forming an inner security ring. The youth are patrolling the protest site round-the-clock with walkie talkies in their hands.

Volunteers, who are managing the security, have been instructed to thoroughly interrogate all vehicles entering the site. Even, government doctors are not allowed to have independent access to Dallewal, and medical examinations are conducted only in the presence of farmer leaders.

Senior farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra said the ongoing protest had reached a critical stage and expressed concerns that the government might attempt to remove Dallewal from the site and end his fast unto death.

He said, “Farmers are alert and already guarding the site. Henceforth, retired army personnel will also work as volunteers to protect the site from any government action.”

According to police sources, approximately 250 tractors and 450 trolleys are stationed at the Khanauri protest site. Punjab Police officials estimate that nearly 3,000 farmers are present, with numbers increasing daily.

A senior police official said, “The situation at Khanauri is tense. Even Punjab Police do not have unrestricted access to the site. It is the farmer leaders who accompany us whenever we meet Dallewal.”