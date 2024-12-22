‘Risk of cardiac arrest, condition critical’: Doctors on farmer leader Dallewal as fast-unto-death enters Day 27

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border protest site, remains critical as his hunger strike enters day 27. Veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is fast-unto-death, being checked by doctors. (HT photo)(HT_PRINT)

Doctors, who have been monitoring his condition have expressed concerns, warning that the farmer leader is at risk of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure.

"He is hemodynamically unstable (unstable movement of blood that results in inadequate blood flow). Generally, such patients require admission to the ICU. He is at risk of cardiac arrest and his condition is critical," the doctor said.

A statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha said following the advice of doctors, the veteran farmer leader did not come on stage on Sunday, reported PTI.

Due to the continuous hunger strike for 27 days, his immunity has become very weak, putting him at risk of infection, the statement said.

"His hands and feet were cold. Starvation is adversely affecting his nervous system, and vital organs like liver and kidneys," a doctor who examined Dallewal told reporters at the Khanauri border.

Jagjit Dallewal's fast-unto-death for MSP

Dallewal, 70, launched his hunger strike on November 26, demanding that the Centre implement a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops. His condition has deteriorated sharply in recent days.

"His reflexes are very slow. His blood pressure is also fluctuating, sometimes dropping sharply, which is a matter of concern," said the doctor, who is part of a team of medics from '5 Rivers Heart Association' -- an NGO.

On December 26, when Dallewal's fast will complete one month, symbolic hunger strikes will be held at tehsil and district levels from 10 am to 4 pm, it said.

The farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot between December 6 and 14, but they were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

(With PTI inputs)