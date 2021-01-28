Farmers to protest at Haryana’s toll plazas till demands are met: Gurnam Charuni

Reacting to reports that the Haryana government was planning to lift sit-ins from toll plazas, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the protests at the toll plazas will continue until their demands are met.

In a video message, Charuni also warned the BJP-led Haryana government against using police force on the farmers who were protesting peacefully for the past one month.

“We have learnt that the Haryana government is adopting cheap tactics to end this agitation by giving it a religious colour,” Charuni said, adding that the farmers’ agitation will continue and the toll plaza will remain free for all commuters till the protest continues at Delhi borders.

In a video in which Charuni was seen sitting with another farmer leader from Hisar, Suresh Koth, who is camping at Singhu border, Charuni asked his supporters to continue their protest at the toll plazas and not allow toll companies to charge from commuters.

He also accused the BJP of conspiring against the farmers and having a hand in the violence and the hoisting of Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on Republic Day to end this agitation by giving it a religious colour.

Charuni’s reaction came a day after the Karnal district administration had told gurdwara committees to end their langer (community kitchen) services on the NH-44 in Karnal.