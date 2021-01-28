Farmers to protest at Haryana’s toll plazas till demands are met: Gurnam Charuni
Reacting to reports that the Haryana government was planning to lift sit-ins from toll plazas, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the protests at the toll plazas will continue until their demands are met.
In a video message, Charuni also warned the BJP-led Haryana government against using police force on the farmers who were protesting peacefully for the past one month.
“We have learnt that the Haryana government is adopting cheap tactics to end this agitation by giving it a religious colour,” Charuni said, adding that the farmers’ agitation will continue and the toll plaza will remain free for all commuters till the protest continues at Delhi borders.
Also Read: Republic Day violence: FIRs, blame-game, infighting mar farmers’ protest
In a video in which Charuni was seen sitting with another farmer leader from Hisar, Suresh Koth, who is camping at Singhu border, Charuni asked his supporters to continue their protest at the toll plazas and not allow toll companies to charge from commuters.
He also accused the BJP of conspiring against the farmers and having a hand in the violence and the hoisting of Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on Republic Day to end this agitation by giving it a religious colour.
Charuni’s reaction came a day after the Karnal district administration had told gurdwara committees to end their langer (community kitchen) services on the NH-44 in Karnal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP says India's economic recovery post Covid-19 is strong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Locals stage counter protests at Singhu border against farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government will not take any risk that will turn Haridwar into Wuhan
- In view of the pandemic, GOI has released a set of SOPs regarding the Kumbh Mela. The authorities concerned have been asked to discourage children below the age of 10, people above the age of 65, pregnant women, and people suffering from chronic diseases from participating in the Mela.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers to protest at Haryana’s toll plazas till demands are met: Gurnam Charuni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Centre must repeal 3 farm laws': Mamata tables resolution in Bengal Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 opposition parties to boycott President's address to Parliament on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India donates first 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20 days before R'Day, top agencies discussed Sikhs for Justice's plan for Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested: A timeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health ministry says India's Covid-19 recovery rate nearing 97%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar lists 8 principles to repair ties with China, stresses mutual respect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police sends notice to Rakesh Tikait post tractor rally violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
165 infected with UK variant of Covid-19 in India, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre's reply on Congress MP's plea against farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox