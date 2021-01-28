Republic Day violence: FIRs, blame-game, infighting mar farmers' protest

The ongoing farmers' protest against three agriculture laws which are now on hold according to Supreme Court's latest verdict appeared to have lost its sight in the aftermath of the Republic Day violence as infighting among the unions surfaced. At least 15 village panchayats in Rewari, prompted by the Red Fort breach, asked protesters camping at Delhi-Jaipur National Highway to vacate the road.

Here is all you need to know:

Where does the protest stand now?

> Farmers' unions have cancelled their proposed Parliament march on February 1. However, the protest will continue and their next plan includes hunger strikes across the country on January 30.

> One faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union has withdrawn its protest bringing the infighting among the farmers' unions to the fore. The Bhanu faction which is presided by Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh withdrew its protest on Wednesday vacating the Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla border.

> Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, too, withdrew its support from the protest.

Capital violence — Traffic, metro, network updates

> Traffic, metro and mobile internet services have been back to normal in most of the places in the Capital. Delhi Metro closed the entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station and both the entry and the exit gates of Red Fort Metro stations.

> The Red Fort is shut from January 27 till January 31, the Archaeological Survey of India has said in an order.

> Mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal have not been restored as the Haryana government has extended the suspension till 5pm on January 28.

Action against Red Fort breach

> The Centre has made it clear that perpetrators of Red fort breach will not be spared.

> Delhi Police have registered several FIRs which name farmers Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar, among others.

> Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal has issued a showcause letter Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the protesting unions, and asked leader Darshan Pal to reply within three days naming the perpetrators.

> A Delhi resident has moved a petition in the Delhi high court seeking removal of the protesters in the name of farmers' agitation. A law student in Mumbai has moved the Supreme Court with a similar petition. An advocate has written to the Chief Justice of India urging him to take suo moto cognisance of the Republic Day violence.

> Twitter said it has suspended more than 550 accounts in light of the violence that erupted in parts of Delhi during farmers' Republic Day tractor rally.