Republic Day violence: FIRs, blame-game, infighting mar farmers' protest
The ongoing farmers' protest against three agriculture laws which are now on hold according to Supreme Court's latest verdict appeared to have lost its sight in the aftermath of the Republic Day violence as infighting among the unions surfaced. At least 15 village panchayats in Rewari, prompted by the Red Fort breach, asked protesters camping at Delhi-Jaipur National Highway to vacate the road.
Here is all you need to know:
Where does the protest stand now?
> Farmers' unions have cancelled their proposed Parliament march on February 1. However, the protest will continue and their next plan includes hunger strikes across the country on January 30.
> One faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union has withdrawn its protest bringing the infighting among the farmers' unions to the fore. The Bhanu faction which is presided by Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh withdrew its protest on Wednesday vacating the Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla border.
Also Read: Cracks in stir after mayhem; farmers call off Feb 1 march
> Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, too, withdrew its support from the protest.
Capital violence — Traffic, metro, network updates
> Traffic, metro and mobile internet services have been back to normal in most of the places in the Capital. Delhi Metro closed the entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station and both the entry and the exit gates of Red Fort Metro stations.
> The Red Fort is shut from January 27 till January 31, the Archaeological Survey of India has said in an order.
> Mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal have not been restored as the Haryana government has extended the suspension till 5pm on January 28.
Action against Red Fort breach
> The Centre has made it clear that perpetrators of Red fort breach will not be spared.
> Delhi Police have registered several FIRs which name farmers Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar, among others.
> Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal has issued a showcause letter Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the protesting unions, and asked leader Darshan Pal to reply within three days naming the perpetrators.
> A Delhi resident has moved a petition in the Delhi high court seeking removal of the protesters in the name of farmers' agitation. A law student in Mumbai has moved the Supreme Court with a similar petition. An advocate has written to the Chief Justice of India urging him to take suo moto cognisance of the Republic Day violence.
> Twitter said it has suspended more than 550 accounts in light of the violence that erupted in parts of Delhi during farmers' Republic Day tractor rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: FIRs, blame-game, infighting mar farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Mexico reports 17,944 new coronavirus cases, 1,623 deaths
- India is currently conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, administering shots of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin.
LIVE: No bullet injury, farmer died after tractor overturned, says UP Police
Beijing opposes New Delhi move to retain ban on 59 Chinese apps
- The ban was imposed last June on grounds of national security, months after the military standoff emerged into the open.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministries at odds over NEET exam
- Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s proposal raised the hopes of thousands of students who were hoping to get two options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swimming pools to movie halls, more curbs relaxed
- The guidelines for “Surveillance, Containment and Caution”, applicable for February 1-28, also said the civil aviation ministry may take a call on further opening up of international air travel in consultation with the MHA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open
- The offer, however, is seen by many farm leaders as a tactic by the government to buy time, particularly keeping in mind the Punjab assembly elections due in February 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actor, ex-gangster at centre of farmers’ ire
- The farmers accused the two of taking control of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha stage on Monday evening, and pushing farmers to march onto the Outer Ring Road rather than the route decided with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayalalithaa’s residence: Madras HC allows state to hold event on January 28
- Even though the case was posted for February 4, the court heard the case on Wednesday based on the request of the former Tamil Nadu CM's family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fix timeline for judicial appointments, says SC
- An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said that all endeavours should be made to ensure appointments come through in a time-bound manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC rigged the 2018 panchayat polls, alleges Suvendu Adhikari
- The TMC, however, has hit back calling it the height of hypocrisy and refuting the charges as baseless allegations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cracks in stir after mayhem; farmers call off Feb 1 march
- Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions leading the protests, on Wednesday apologised for the violent events in Delhi that have dented the credibility of the movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France to sign two agreements during French minister's 5-day visit
- Singh and Pompili will preside over the signing of a letter of intent between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for developing a floating solar plant of up to 150 MW.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox