Cracks in stir after mayhem; farmers call off Feb 1 march
- Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions leading the protests, on Wednesday apologised for the violent events in Delhi that have dented the credibility of the movement.
Farm unions protesting three contentious new agricultural laws have called off a march to Parliament when the Union government will present its annual budget on February 1, but promised to continue their two-month-long agitation, even as divisions among protesting farmers started to surface a day after the tractor rally in Delhi on Tuesday turned violent.
Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions leading the protests, on Wednesday apologised for the violent events in Delhi that have dented the credibility of the movement, saying the buck stopped with them since they had given the call for the tractor march on Republic Day. They, however, continued to claim that there was a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to thwart the agitation.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha also held a series of meeting late into the night on Wednesday, its confidence shaken as it wondered how to carry on an agitation that had forced the Union government to offer a series of concessions, including a proposal to put the laws on hold.
It’s an offer government officials say is still available to the farmers, but that the latter will now have to make the first move.
Several key farm leaders were missing from the front ranks of Tuesday’s rally, which they should have been leading, and there appeared to be coordinated action by farmers at all three entry into
TMC rigged the 2018 panchayat polls, alleges Suvendu Adhikari
- The TMC, however, has hit back calling it the height of hypocrisy and refuting the charges as baseless allegations.
India, France to sign two agreements during French minister's 5-day visit
- Singh and Pompili will preside over the signing of a letter of intent between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for developing a floating solar plant of up to 150 MW.
Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’
Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open
Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir
Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of Covid-19, says ICMR
Mamata Banerjee to meet select TMC leaders amid dissent among section of MLAs
- Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed coordinators for the five assembly constituencies in East Midnapore district, the home turf of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP on December 19.
MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know
Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats
- As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.
PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow
Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
- The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial
NCP to launch Rashtravadi Parivar Samwad Yatra on Thursday
Rajasthan: 90 urban local bodies to go to polls on Jan 28
