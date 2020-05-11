Foot-operated sanitiser dispenser, UV disinfection at Delhi airport to tackle Covid-19

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 16:23 IST

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday said it has introduced several technological innovations to combat the spread of coronavirus.

On the occasion of National Technology Day, the DIAL stated that is has deployed innovative technology, using mobile towers, hand-held torch and baggage tunnels - that deploy ultraviolet (UV) rays to disinfect surfaces - to tackle the coronavirus menace.

Sensor-based taps in passenger washrooms, foot-operated sanitiser dispenser, sensor-based and paddle operated drinking water fountain have been installed for contactless usage, the DIAL said.

Passenger trolley disinfection system and walk-in shoe sanitizer mats are some of the unique facilities for passenger safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the DIAL stated in its press release.

“These mats are soaked with chemical that will disinfect the shoes of the passengers,” it said.

The DIAL stated that it will take around five seconds to completely disinfect used trolleys. “The used trolleys and trays can be passed one after another, where each of them shall take approximately five seconds to come out virus-free,” the release stated.

The UV tunnel, that will help disinfect passenger bags, has been installed at Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport at the baggage belt area.

Mobile disinfecting towers will disinfect various locations of terminal buildings. These towers are placed in properly cordoned areas of a terminal and make use of UV lamps for disinfection. The towers can be manually re-located to other areas for disinfection once an area has been disinfected, the DIAL noted.

Hand-held disinfection torch will be used to disinfect desktop, laptops and other devices, it said.

This comes at the time when the number of coronavirus cases in the country is inching toward the 70,000-mark. On Monday, the Ministry of Health updated the national Covid-19 tally to 67,152.

The nationwide coronavirus lockdown, which came into force on March 25, is scheduled to be lifted on May 17. Various lockdown relaxations are already in place across the country while the Centre has decided to operate 15 interstate passenger trains from May 12. The operation to repatriate stranded migrant workers to their native places is also in full force.