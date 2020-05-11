e-paper
‘No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours,’ says Delhi government; tally at 7,233

According to Delhi government, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the national capital stands at 7,233 while the death toll is at 73.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 14:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Medical professionals interact with visitors outside the Covid-19 ward during lockdown at LNJP hospital, New Delhi.
Medical professionals interact with visitors outside the Covid-19 ward during lockdown at LNJP hospital, New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi government on Monday announced that the national capital has not seen any new cases of Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI reported. Three hundred and ten people tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital on Monday.

According to Delhi government, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the national capital stands at 7,233 while the death toll is at 73.

This comes when the national Covid-19 tally breached the 67,000-mark on Monday. India witnessed the biggest Covid-19 spike till date reporting over 4,200 cases of coronavirus and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 67,152. There are 44,029 active coronavirus cases in the country, 20,916 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,206 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have breached the 22,000-mark, highest in the country. A Maharashtra health official told HT that there is some evidence of community transmission of Covid-19 in parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra but the overall picture in the state is that of cluster cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the fifth video-conference on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak with the chief ministers at 3 pm today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Sunday. Officials have told HT that Monday’s meet is likely to focus on increasing the economic activity in the country while tackling the Covid-19 infections in the containment zones.

