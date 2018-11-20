Today in New Delhi, India
Sushma Swaraj says won’t contest next election, cites health reasons

Sushma Swaraj cited health reasons for not contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2018 14:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Sushma Swaraj made the announcement to not contest in the 2019 polls at a press meet in Indore on Tuesday morning(AFP File Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has announced that she will not be contesting the upcoming elections in 2019.

A Member of Parliament from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, Swaraj made this announcement at a press meet in Indore on Tuesday morning. Talking about it, Swaraj said that though it is the party (the BJP) that will decide, she has made up her mind to “not contest the next elections”. The senior BJP leader said that she had informed the party about her decision.

Swaraj cited health reasons for not contesting the next elections.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 14:32 IST

