‘Madam, Thank you’: Swaraj Kaushal tweets on Sushma’s 2019 no-contest plan

Soon after Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that she won’t contest the 2019 elections, former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal tweeted a reassuring note to his spouse.

“Madam - Thank you very much for your decision not to contest any more elections. I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running,” he said admiringly in a series of tweets to his wife, tracing her long career in electoral politics.

Minutes earlier, Swaraj had cited her health while announcing her decision to not contest next year’s Lok Sabha elections. She represents Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha in Parliament. Swaraj told reporters that she had informed the party about her decision. Sushma has been suffering from diabetes and had undergone a kidney transplant in December 2016.

Swaraj Kaushal went on to refer to her political career spanning four decades.

“This marathon has been on since 1977 - that is 41 years. You have contested 11 direct elections. In fact you contested all elections held since 1977 except twice when party did not allow you to contest in 1991 and 2004. You have been four terms in Lok Sabha, three terms in Rajya Sabha and thrice elected to state Assembly. You are contesting elections since you were 25 - and fighting elections for 41 years is quite a marathon,” he tweeted.

Like Sushma Swaraj who is also known for responding to SOS messages on social media, Swaraj Kaushal has been active on the platform too and is known for his witty repartees to his followers. He has also come out in Sushma’s support numerous times, often taking on unsavoury trolls on her behalf.

Not too long ago, he had responded to a troll who had asked him to “beat her up” for apparently “appeasing Muslims”, saying, “...We adore her. Please do not use such words for her. We are first generation in law and politics. We pray for nothing more than her life...”

Both Sushma and Swaraj Kaushal have many firsts to their names. If Sushma Swaraj holds the distinction of becoming the state president of the Janata Party at the age of 27, Swaraj Kaushal has the honour of being the youngest ever Advocate General at the age of 34. Where Sushma Swaraj has the distinction of being the first woman External Affairs Minister, Kaushal holds the honour of being the youngest Governor at the age of 37.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 20:23 IST