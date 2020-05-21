e-paper
Home / India News / From origin to airport and inside aircraft: Dos and Dont’s of air travel announced by government

From origin to airport and inside aircraft: Dos and Dont’s of air travel announced by government

The ministry has specified that only one check-in bag and one cabin bag will be allowed per traveller.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 13:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Tijmes, New Delhi
Registration on Aarogya Setu app and self-declaration is mandatory.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday announced a list of guidelines for air passengers as domestic flights in the country ready to resume services from May 25.

The ministry has specified that only one check-in bag and one cabin bag will be allowed per traveller. It has released detailed guidelines for travellers on steps that need to be taken to ensure safety from coronavirus amid the crisis.

From the point of origin till the airport, the passengers are advised to maintain social distancing and avoid touching surroundings as much as possible. Registering on the the Aarogya Setu app is also a must.

Here’s what the travellers need to keep in mind:

While travelling to the airport

• Registration on Aarogya Setu app and self-declaration is mandatory.

• Passengers are advised to use digital mode of payment and used authorised taxis.

• Only one check-in bag and one cabin bag is allowed.

• Elderly people, pregnant women and vulnerable people are advised to avoid travelling.

• Ensure web check-in and obtain a boarding pass.

• Passengers must download the baggage tag/baggage identification number, print it and affix and affix it on the bag at a prominent place.

• PNR number and the name of the passenger must be displayed prominently on the bag in case baggage tag is not printable.

• Wearing a mask is mandatory. Passengers must arrive at least a couple of hours before the scheduled departure of flight.

• Status of health to be updated on the Aarogya Setu app.

The ministry has also urged passengers not to reach late. Those living in Covid-19 containment zones or the ones who have tested positive for coronavirus should avoid travelling. The airlines will issue a boarding pass only after the passengers have declared that they don’t live in a Covid-19 containment zone, are not showing any symptoms, among others as part of the self-declaration. Passenger’s health update on Aarogya Setu app must be shown to the staff at the entry gate.

Inside the aircraft

• Passengers must strictly follow hygiene and sanitation inside the aircraft. Face to face interaction to be minimised.

• Non-essential movement in the aisle to be avoided. Passengers to minimize use of toilets. No queuing, only one companion with children and elderly people will be allowed.

• No meal service in the aircraft. Water bottles will be made available. Eatables not to be consumed inside the flight.

