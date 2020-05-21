e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Can’t eat inside plane, avoid lavatory: India sets ground rules to fly again

Can’t eat inside plane, avoid lavatory: India sets ground rules to fly again

The aviation ministry advised pregnant ladies and passengers with ailments to avoid travel.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A passenger wearing a protective mask inside an airport terminal.
A passenger wearing a protective mask inside an airport terminal. (REUTERS)
         

With domestic flights resuming next week, the ministry of civil aviation said on Thursday that only a third of operations will be allowed while releasing the SOPs for those travelling.

The ministry said only one check-in bag and one cabin bag will be allowed. It also advised pregnant ladies and passengers with ailments to avoid travel.

Some of the rules are:

* Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport

* Passengers will be required to wear face mask

* Only one check-in bag will be allowed

* Pregnant ladies, passengers with ailments are advised to avoid travel

* A self-declaration/Aarogya Setu app status would also be obtained that the passenger is free of Covid-19 symptoms

* Passengers with ‘Red’ status in the Aarogya Setu app will not be allowed to travel

* The cabin crew will be in full protective suit

* The airlines will not provide meal services on board

* No newspaper or magazines will be provided by the airlines

* Use of baggage trolley to be minimised

* Passengers are advised to minimise use of lavatory and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles

* Passengers will not be allowed to consume eatables inside the aircraft during the flight

* All those travelling will be thermally screened at the airport entry gate

* No passengers from containment zones allowed

* Chairs marked ‘not for use’ should not be taken

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In