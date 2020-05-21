Can’t eat inside plane, avoid lavatory: India sets ground rules to fly again

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:24 IST

With domestic flights resuming next week, the ministry of civil aviation said on Thursday that only a third of operations will be allowed while releasing the SOPs for those travelling.

The ministry said only one check-in bag and one cabin bag will be allowed. It also advised pregnant ladies and passengers with ailments to avoid travel.

Some of the rules are:

* Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport

* Passengers will be required to wear face mask

* Only one check-in bag will be allowed

* Pregnant ladies, passengers with ailments are advised to avoid travel

* A self-declaration/Aarogya Setu app status would also be obtained that the passenger is free of Covid-19 symptoms

* Passengers with ‘Red’ status in the Aarogya Setu app will not be allowed to travel

* The cabin crew will be in full protective suit

* The airlines will not provide meal services on board

* No newspaper or magazines will be provided by the airlines

* Use of baggage trolley to be minimised

* Passengers are advised to minimise use of lavatory and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles

* Passengers will not be allowed to consume eatables inside the aircraft during the flight

* All those travelling will be thermally screened at the airport entry gate

* No passengers from containment zones allowed

* Chairs marked ‘not for use’ should not be taken