Can’t eat inside plane, avoid lavatory: India sets ground rules to fly again
The aviation ministry advised pregnant ladies and passengers with ailments to avoid travel.india Updated: May 21, 2020 13:24 IST
With domestic flights resuming next week, the ministry of civil aviation said on Thursday that only a third of operations will be allowed while releasing the SOPs for those travelling.
The ministry said only one check-in bag and one cabin bag will be allowed. It also advised pregnant ladies and passengers with ailments to avoid travel.
Some of the rules are:
* Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport
* Passengers will be required to wear face mask
* Only one check-in bag will be allowed
* Pregnant ladies, passengers with ailments are advised to avoid travel
* A self-declaration/Aarogya Setu app status would also be obtained that the passenger is free of Covid-19 symptoms
* Passengers with ‘Red’ status in the Aarogya Setu app will not be allowed to travel
* The cabin crew will be in full protective suit
* The airlines will not provide meal services on board
* No newspaper or magazines will be provided by the airlines
* Use of baggage trolley to be minimised
* Passengers are advised to minimise use of lavatory and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles
* Passengers will not be allowed to consume eatables inside the aircraft during the flight
* All those travelling will be thermally screened at the airport entry gate
* No passengers from containment zones allowed
* Chairs marked ‘not for use’ should not be taken