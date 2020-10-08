e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fuel stocks start depleting in J-K, Ladakh as farmers’ stir in Punjab chokes supply

Fuel stocks start depleting in J-K, Ladakh as farmers’ stir in Punjab chokes supply

The Jammu Kashmir Petroleum Dealers’ Association said the Jammu depot at Jammu railway station has stopped supplying fuel to filling stations in J-K and Ladakh.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:49 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The farmers’ stir in Punjab has disrupted fuel supplies to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The farmers’ stir in Punjab has disrupted fuel supplies to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.(HT PHOTO)
         

Ahead of the winter, the farmers’ stir in neighbouring Punjab over controversial farm laws bills has set alarm bells ringing in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as fuel stocks start depleting at various filling stations in the two union territories bordering Pakistan and China, dealers said Thursday.

President of the Jammu Kashmir Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Anan Sharma said , “not even a single wagon has arrived at Jammu since October 1 from Punjab due to farmers’ stir. Farmers have blocked rail tracks there and until the blockade is lifted, normal supplies cannot be restored in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh”.

He said that the Jammu depot at Jammu railway station has stopped supplying fuel to filling stations in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Consequently, 250 oil tankers were dispatched to Jalandhar and Bhatinda on Thursday for bringing fuel. Forty-five tankers, which had left a day before, returned with stocks today but they are also not bringing back full load because distributors in Punjab have to cater to all,” he said.

Sharma said that fuel stations were running short of supplies and the situation can turn critical, if the rail blockade is not lifted and if J&K government doesn’t take up the matter with the Punjab government.

“Fuel stocks from Jammu go up to Leh and we all know that in November roads are blocked due to snow. Secondly, the apple season is at its peak. Around 3,000 trucks are coming daily to Kashmir from Delhi to take apple consignments. The government has to resolve the issue to restore normal supplies,” he asserted.

“Four hundred oil tankers used to lift supplies from the Jammu depot daily, which is not the case as of today. Though 100 oil tankers from Manali also reach Leh with supplies, equal number of oil tankers used to ferry supplies from Jammu to Leh on daily basis,” he said.

Out of 400 tankers from Jammu depot, 150 tankers used to cater Jammu region, 100 served Ladakh and 150 were for Kashmir.

However, Rajiv Yadav, state level coordinator of the oil companies -- HP, BP and Indian Oil in J&K said, “We have mobilized tank lorries from Punjab for the past three days and bringing supplies from Bhatinda, Sangrur and Jalandhar. Some oil tankers reached Jammu today and some are on their way. There is no product crisis in J&K.”

He also claimed that the J & K government has reached out to the Punjab government to resolve the issue.

“Till wagons (freight trains) resume normal supplies, we are relying upon tank lorries. As far as Ladakh region is concerned, we do winter stocking in advance,” he added.

tags
top news
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Bairstow give good start to SRH
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Bairstow give good start to SRH
Trump pulls out of October 15 presidential debate with Biden, calls it ‘a waste of time’
Trump pulls out of October 15 presidential debate with Biden, calls it ‘a waste of time’
‘Get ready to face us in court’: Republic TV to Mumbai top cop on TRP row
‘Get ready to face us in court’: Republic TV to Mumbai top cop on TRP row
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In