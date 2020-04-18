Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases, Delhi nears 2000-mark: Covid-19 state tally

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:13 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Saturday rose to 14,378. The figure includes 11,906 active cases, 1,991 people who have been cured or discharged and 480 fatalities.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are the top five states that continue to struggle with the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 3323 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 201 deaths so far while 331 patients have recovered.

Delhi

Delhi has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 1707 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 42 people have died from the infection while 72 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at 1323. Tamil Nadu has seen 283 recoveries and 15 Covid-19 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 1310 positive cases of coronavirus. 69 people have died from Covid-19 here while 69 have recovered.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 1229 on Saturday. The state has reported 11 fatalities, and 183 patients have recovered from the infection.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 1099 coronavirus cases and 86 recoveries so far. 41 people have died from the infection in the state.

Uttar Pradesh

849 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 82 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 14 have died from the infection here.

Telangana

766 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 186 people have made a recovery from the virus while 18 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 572 positive Covid-19 patients and 36 cases of recovery. 14 people have died.KeralaAs per the health ministry, Kerala reported 396 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 255 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 359 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. 89 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 328. 5 people have died from the infection while 42 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 225 and 202 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 13 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 43 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 27 in Punjab.

287 people have been infected by the coronavirus in West Bengal. There have been 10 deaths and 55 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 60 Covid-19 positive patients, 19 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 83 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 37 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 35 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 5 people have recovered. Uttarakhand has 40 coronavirus patients, 9 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 21 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 9 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 12 coronavirus cases, 11 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 36 cases of coronavirus and 24 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 18 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, 6 patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 36 cases, one patient has died and 16 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, one has recovered. Jharkhand has 33 Covid-19 cases, two patients have died. Meghalaya has reported 9 cases and one death.

Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur, one has recovered. Tripura also has two Covid-19 patients, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

India entered the fourth day of the extended lockdown phase on Saturday.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.