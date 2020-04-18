UP now has 5 coronavirus-free districts including Prayagraj and Pratapgarh

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 09:16 IST

After Pilibhit and Maharajganj, Hathras, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh have been declared coronavirus-free. The three got the corona-free tag on Friday. In all, the state now has five Covid-19-free districts.

Principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said the second report of four Covid-19 positive patients in Hathras district was negative. Hathras district magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar said all the four patients were discharged from hospital and shifted to a quarantine centre. “There is no positive case in the district,” he said.

As for Prayagraj and Pratapgarh, the two districts got the corona-free tag after seven patients, including one of Prayagraj and six of Pratapgarh tested negative for the third time on Friday.

One of the two patients of Kaushambi also tested negative in the third sample on Friday, according to district administration officials.