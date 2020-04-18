e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UP now has 5 coronavirus-free districts including Prayagraj and Pratapgarh

UP now has 5 coronavirus-free districts including Prayagraj and Pratapgarh

Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts got the coronavirus-free tag after seven patients, including one of Prayagraj and six of Pratapgarh tested negative for the third time on Friday.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 09:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Prayagraj’s mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi facilitated municipal workers during a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, in Allahabad on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Prayagraj’s mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi facilitated municipal workers during a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, in Allahabad on Friday, April 17, 2020. (ANI)
         

After Pilibhit and Maharajganj, Hathras, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh have been declared coronavirus-free. The three got the corona-free tag on Friday. In all, the state now has five Covid-19-free districts.

Principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said the second report of four Covid-19 positive patients in Hathras district was negative. Hathras district magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar said all the four patients were discharged from hospital and shifted to a quarantine centre. “There is no positive case in the district,” he said.

As for Prayagraj and Pratapgarh, the two districts got the corona-free tag after seven patients, including one of Prayagraj and six of Pratapgarh tested negative for the third time on Friday.

One of the two patients of Kaushambi also tested negative in the third sample on Friday, according to district administration officials.

tags
top news
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘innovative solutions’ against Covid-19 pandemic
Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘innovative solutions’ against Covid-19 pandemic
Sealing, sanitizing, tracking: How UP’s Maharajganj became coronvirus-free
Sealing, sanitizing, tracking: How UP’s Maharajganj became coronvirus-free
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
YouTube starts showing view counts as lakhs, crores in India
YouTube starts showing view counts as lakhs, crores in India
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news