Hathras rape victim’s family leaves for Lucknow, will appear before Allahabad high court today

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 07:56 IST

The family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly raped by four men earlier in September in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district have left for Lucknow amid high security as it scheduled to before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday.

Early morning pictures released by news agency ANI showed the kin of the woman, who died at a hospital in Delhi following the assault, accompanied by a number of policemen.

“I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) is also accompanying us,” sub-divisional magistrate Anjali Gangwar told ANI.

The victim’s brother had earlier refused travel in the night. “We have made it clear that we will not travel during the night. We have been asked by police to be ready to leave for Lucknow by 5.30 am tomorrow,” he had told ANI on Sunday.

To ensure safety of victim’s relatives, district inspector general (DIG) of police Shalabh Mathur said that eight CCTV cameras have been installed and a small control room has been established to monitor the movement of those visiting the victim’s house. “A door framed metal detector (DFMD) has also been installed and measures for fire-fighting, too, are present,” he said.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the court had on October 1 asked the woman’s family to apprise it of their version of the assault. The court had also sought responses from secretary/principal Secretary (Home), director general of police, additional director general, law and order and district magistrate and superintendent of police of Hathras by October 12, according to ANI.

Following the request of the Yogi Adityanath led- state government and notification from the Centre, the rape case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency’s spokesperson RK Gaur said that a case has been registered against the prime accused Sandip Singh.

Singh - along with three other accused, all from upper caste - are in jail. They were named by the victim before she died on September 29.