CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:32 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday took over the investigation in the alleged gang rape and murder of 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras after registering a case against an accused, officials said.

“The case has been registered by the CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further notification from Government of India,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

He said a team has been constituted to investigate the matter and a probe is on.

Another CBI official privy of the development said the investigation team will be led by a woman officer Seema Pahuja, a Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP).

The official said FIR is registered against the accused Sandip Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 for attempt to murder, 302 for murder and 376-D for gang rape. Besides, the section 3 of SC/ST Act for atrocities against a scheduled caste woman has been included in the FIR, he added.

He said the CBI team will visit the crime scene in Hathras along with forensic experts as soon as possible on Sunday itself. He said the CBI team had already asked the local police officers to collect all documents related to the case to hand them over at the earliest.

The official said the team will also interact with the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) chaired by UP’s home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop Srivastava to collect the evidence and their findings. The SIT had started its investigation on October 1.

Earlier on Saturday, the Centre’s department of personnel and training (DoPT) had accepted the Uttar Pradesh government’s recommendation for the CBI to take up the investigation of the Hathras case. The Centre has issued a notification in this regard and it has been marked to a suitable branch of the premier agency, officials said, adding that probe teams will be dispatched to the crime scene along with forensic experts immediately after registration of an FIR.

Earlier on September 14, an FIR was lodged on the complaint of the woman’s brother at Chandpa police station of Hathras. The complainant had mentioned in the FIR that the accused tried to strangle his sister in a millet field. Later the charges of murder and gang rape by four upper caste men were added in the FIR after the woman had later succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a Delhi hospital on September 29.

The incident had led to massive protests by various political parties and organisations in Hathras and other parts of the country. The state government had alleged the protests were part of an ‘international conspiracy’ to incite caste-based violence.