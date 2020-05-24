‘He has made his state object of adulation in country’: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal wish Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday

Updated: May 24, 2020 10:48 IST

Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan ushered in his 76th birthday on Sunday. Born on May 24, 1944, in Pinarayi, Malabar district of Madras Presidency under British India, Vijayan has a led an extensive political career and was the longest-serving secretary of the Kerala State Committee of the CPI(M) from the year 1998 to 2015.

Vijayan also served as the state minister of Electric Power and Co-operatives from 1996 to 1998. In the year 2016, Vijayan won the Dharmadom constituency as a CPI(M) candidate during the state elections and was selected as the leader of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to take charge as Kerala’s 12th chief minister.

Under Vijayan’s leadership, the state of Kerala has set many milestones. One of the most notable milestones attained by the state under Vijayan’s leadership has been the management of devastating Kerala floods of 2018.

Then, he created a storm by talking with a bloodstained shirt. Now, he has made his state the object of adulation in the country. The CM of Kerala emphasised our bond, calling us brothers, keeping the borders open. Our Heartfelt birthday wishes to our comrade @vijayanpinarayi — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 24, 2020

Vijayan’s leadership is also being praised for the effective control and mitigation of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Scores of eminent personalities and leaders wished Vijayan on his birthday today.

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and said that Vijayan “has made his state the object of adulation in the country”

Birthday wishes to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri @vijayanpinarayi sir pic.twitter.com/TWTQyrQi9s — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 24, 2020

“Then, he created a storm by talking with a bloodstained shirt. Now, he has made his state the object of adulation in the country. The CM of Kerala emphasised our bond, calling us brothers, keeping the borders open. Our Heartfelt birthday wishes to our comrade @vijayanpinarayi,” Haasan tweeted out.

Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal also extended his wishes on Vijayan’s birthday “Birthday wishes to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri @vijayanpinarayi sir,” Mohanlal tweeted on Sunday.

On Saturday, Vijayan said that after the coronavirus pandemic, Kerala will be able to overcome any crisis.

“Kerala is at the forefront of developing innovative ways to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and will be able to overcome any crisis which might come. Most of the cases currently being reported in Kerala have come from outside the state. We must not alienate them. This land belongs to them too,” Vijayan said during the first edition of #AskTheCM organized by Twitter India.

