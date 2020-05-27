e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD

Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD

North and central India have been reeling under a severe heatwave and temperatures have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places.

india Updated: May 27, 2020 17:06 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.
Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.(AFP)
         

The ongoing heatwave over several parts of north and central India is likely to continue during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday, even as the southwest monsoon made further advancement in parts of Bay of Bengal.

North and central India have been reeling under a severe heatwave and temperatures have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places. “Due to the prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and the adjoining interior parts of eastern India, the present heatwave conditions are very likely to continue during next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said. Heatwave conditions are also likely in some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan, and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Saurashtra and Kutch, central Maharashtra and Marathwada, Telangana and north interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, the IMD added.

A western disturbance is likely to give some relief on May 29 and 30. During this period, parts of north India are likely to witness dust storms and thunderstorms.

Western disturbance is a cyclonic circulation which originates in the Mediterranean Sea. Traversing central Asia, it brings rains to the hills and plains when it comes in contact with the Himalayas. On the progress of the southwest monsoon, the national weather forecasting centre of the IMD said it has further advanced into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some more parts of south and central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours,” it added.

tags
top news
In huge setback to PM Oli, Nepal’s new political map hits a roadblock
In huge setback to PM Oli, Nepal’s new political map hits a roadblock
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Are in big numbers, there will be difficulty’: Union minister on migrants
‘Are in big numbers, there will be difficulty’: Union minister on migrants
‘China’s way to create distraction’: Union minister on LAC tension in Ladakh
‘China’s way to create distraction’: Union minister on LAC tension in Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support
Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support
Situation at Sino-India boundary ‘stable and controllable’, says China
Situation at Sino-India boundary ‘stable and controllable’, says China
‘He is an entire package’: Ian Bishop heaps praise on Indian bowler
‘He is an entire package’: Ian Bishop heaps praise on Indian bowler
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In