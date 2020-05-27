e-paper
Home / India News / Temperature rise in Himachal above normal, says IMD

Temperature rise in Himachal above normal, says IMD

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 28.4 degrees Celsius that is 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal.

May 27, 2020
Asian News International
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
In the last three to four days, temperatures have been rising in Himachal Pradesh.
In the last three to four days, temperatures have been rising in Himachal Pradesh. (HT photo)
         

Temperatures are rising in Himachal Pradesh by 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal, said Manmohan Singh, Director of IMD Shimla.

“In the last three to four days, temperatures have been rising in Himachal Pradesh. Maximum temperature in Shimla was 28.4 degrees Celsius that is 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal. This season’s highest temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius in the state was recorded in Una,” Singh told ANI.

Also read: Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India

In Bihar, a maximum temperature of 41.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Muzaffarpur, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

On the other hand, Delhi sizzled at 47.6 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

