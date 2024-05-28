 Heatwave Update: 10 hottest cities in India | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Heatwave Update: 10 hottest cities in India

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2024 04:52 PM IST

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD indicated that heatwave conditions are also expected in parts of &K, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a severe heatwave for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next three days, offering no respite from the relentless heat.

Commuters using umbrella to protect them from a hot summer day.(HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)
“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in most parts of West Rajasthan, many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, few parts of Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and heatwave conditions,” the IMD added.

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD indicated that heatwave conditions are also expected in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh during the same three-day period.

In Delhi, currently under a red alert, the weather office has predicted the maximum temperature on Tuesday to rise to 46 degree Celsius, with the minimum temperature at 27 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the Safdarjung observatory, regarded as the official benchmark for the city, recorded its second-highest maximum temperature of the season at 45.1 degrees Celsius, which is 4.7 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 29.2 degrees Celsius. Mungeshpur in Delhi was the hottest area in the city on Monday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 48.8 degrees Celsius, while Rajasthan's Phalodi was the warmest in the country at 49.4 degrees.

Here is a look at the hottest places in the country:

  • Phalodi in Rajasthan with temperatures recorded at 49.4 degrees.
  • Mungeshpur in Delhi with temperatures rising to 48.8 degrees.
  • Niwari in Madhya Pradesh recording a maximum temperature of 48.7°C.
  • Kandla in Gujarat recording a maximum temperature of 45.3°C.
  • Bhatinda in Punjab recording a maximum temperature of 48.4°C
  • Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh recording a maximum temperature of 47 degrees.
  • Raipur in Chhattisgarh recording a max temperature of 45 degrees.
  • Nagpur in Maharashtra recording a maximum temperature of 44 degrees.
  • Una in Himachal Pradesh recording a maximum temperature of 44 degrees.
  • Bhaderwah in J&K recording a maximum temperature of 32 degrees.

Rajasthan is expected to witness a significant drop of 3-5 degrees Celsius in temperatures by the end of May, a senior official of IMD's Rajasthan Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday. However, the regional meteorological centre also indicated that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the state for the next 48 hours.

The temperatures in places like Phalodi, Barmer and Jaisalmer in West Rajasthan are continuously crossing the mark of 48 degrees Celsius, with no change expected until May 29.

With inputs from ANI

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

