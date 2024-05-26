Weather updates: IMD issues red alert in Rajasthan, Delhi amid heatwave conditions. Check details of other states

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue in the northern parts of the country in the upcoming days. The India Meteorological Department said severe heatwave conditions would continue in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other northern parts of the country for the next few days. A woman covers her child in protection from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Jaipur.(PTI)

Senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that a red alert has been issued in Rajasthan and Haryana amid severe heatwave while an orange alert was issued in Punjab for next two days which would be then followed by a red alert. "The maximum temperature was in West Rajasthan's Phalodi, 51 degrees. The next 3-4 days will be the same in Rajasthan and we have issued a red alert. After that, there will be a gradual decrease in temperature. In Haryana too, we have issued a red alert... For Punjab, it is an orange alert for 2 days and then a red alert is issued," Kumar added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meanwhile, the weather department wrote on X, "Heatwave to a severe heat wave is very likely over many parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on May 27, 2024."

"Heatwave is very likely over parts of West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and isolated places over Vidarbha on May 30, 2024," it said in another post.

Heatwave in Rajasthan:

Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature of 49.8°C on Sunday. Phalodi recorded around 50 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 45°C.

Meanwhile, Jaisalmer recorded 48.0 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.2 degrees Celsius, Churu 47.0 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 46.9 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 46.5 degrees Celsius, and Kota recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Radhey Shyam Sharma, director of the meteorological center in Jaipur, said that a maximum temperature of 50 degrees Celsius was reached for the first time in Rajasthan. He said, "Heatwave and severe heatwave will continue for the next two to three days. From May 28 and 29, there can be a decrease of 2-3 degrees in maximum temperature... From May 29 and 30, there can be a slight relief from severe heatwave."

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said the government is making every effort to provide relief to the people amid heatwave conditions in the state."Round-the-clock monitoring is being done to ensure the availability of electricity and water. People should not face any problems. Hence, the leaves of officers and personnel of the Electricity, Public Health Engineering, and Medical departments have been cancelled," he said.

Hoshiyar Singh, a resident of Jaipur told ANI, "The mercury rose here in last few days. To protect ourselves from heat, we are taking necessary precautions like staying hydrated, and covering our body with cloth while going out from home. We are keeping ourselves hydrated by consuming coconut water and lemonade."

Another resident Rai Singh said, “I am a delivery boy and I have to do my work even in this hot weather. And since my job involves travelling outside only, I try to protect myself by drinking lots of water.”

Heatwave in Delhi and Maharashtra:

The national capital is also reeling from a severe heatwave. Due to extreme temperatures, a red alert has been issued for the next three days in Delhi NCR. Heat wave occurred in most places and severe heat wave occurred at some places in Delhi, the weather department said. Mungeshpur in Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius.

RK Jenamani, head of the National Weather Forecasting Center (NWFC) at IMD Delhi said, “All our stations across Delhi are reporting an increase of two degrees in temperature today. The severe heatwave is at its peak today. We have issued heatwave alert in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. On May 31, we will put out a monsoon forecast.”

The rising temperatures have impacted the normal life of people especially those exposed to the sun for extended periods. Speaking about the heatwave condition, a Delhi resident told ANI, “It is a very tough situation because of the heat. People are hardly eating anything and are dependent on liquid diets... The ACs in cars are not performing properly... I am a resident of Delhi, we have faced heat before also, but this time it is unbearable...”

Meanwhile, Akola remained the hottest city in Maharashtra over the last two days when it recorded a maximum temperature of more than 45 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

In view of the heatwave conditions, Akola collector Ajit Kumbhar imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city till May 31. Akola city, located in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, recorded the maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius on Friday and 45.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the season's highest temperature in the city this month.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)