Heatwave: IMD issues orange and red alerts for west UP

LUCKNOW The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange and red alerts for heat wave at a few places in west UP on May 25 & 26 and May 27 & 28, respectively, even as Lucknow crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark after a gap of three days. Vehicles at a traffic signal under a newly-installed green shade amid heatwave conditions, in Agra, on Friday (PTI Photo)

Strong surface winds (speed 25-35 Kmph) and warm night conditions were likely in the state. The state capital recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 40.2 and 28.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The warnings and what they mean: Red alert means that authorities must take action. This is the highest level of weather warning and indicates that extreme weather is expected. During a red alert, there’s a significant risk to life and property, and people are advised to take immediate action to protect themselves.

Orange alert means be prepared. The warning is a severe level warning, indicating that the weather could potentially worsen, causing disruption and potential threat to life and property. People should be prepared for significant changes in weather conditions and ensure they are equipped to handle emergencies, according to the IMD.

“The temperature is likely to rise further and bring heat wave conditions again in the state in coming days,” said Lucknow Met in-charge Mohd Danish.

At 43.8 degrees Celsius, Orai was the hottest in UP, followed by Bulandshahr 43, Jhansi 42, Kanpur (IAF) and Sultanpur 41.4, Prayagraj and Fursatganj 41.

Due to rise in temperature, people were trying to avoid the heat during peak hours. Kunal, 21, a working intern, said he opted to work from home to avoid travel in these weather conditions. Nikita Mehta, 18, a student said: “Due to the dry and hot winds, going out in this weather is not viable. Even if we do, indoor places are preferred.”

Indoor places like cafes and restaurants have reported a surge in footfall. owner of Club Momentz, Kamal Sachdeva, said their seating area is packed every afternoon. “People come in not just for food, but also to cool down and escape from the heat for some time.”

Dehydration is a major concern and one of the causes of heatstroke in this season. Another student, Ridhimma, 18, said carrying a large water bottle with coconut water or ORS helps her fight this heat while commuting in the city.

Beena Singhal, 46, a local shop owner said: “The authorities should improve public water distribution system as well as provide shelter for stray animals.”

“This scorching heat is making it impossible for students to sit in examination halls without air conditioning,” said Arpita gupta, 20, a student.

Manoj Kumar, 33, a street vendor said: “The task of sourcing clean water is becoming difficult while earnings are declining as the public avoids consuming street food in summer.”

“There is a gradual rise of patients in summers looking to treat severe sunburns and resulting infections.” Dr Swati Aggarwal, 38, a dermatologist.