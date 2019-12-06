Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to deliver inaugural address

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit’s 17th edition begins today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the inaugural address. The theme for this year’s thought conclave is “Conversations for a better tomorrow” and will see political leaders, corporate heads and torchbearers from various fields debate and ideate over the course of these two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has redefined the rules of Indian politics, will deliver the inaugural address. Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group will speak next. Also, sharing their insights and ideas through the day will be Netflix’s founder and CEO Reed Hastings, international celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, Swimming Champion Michael Phelps and Indian Navy’s Abhilash Tomy, the first Indian to complete a solo non-stop circumnavigation of the world. From Bollywood there will be Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

On day 2, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab’s Amarinder Sigh will be gracing the stage.

Today, the Summit has grown in stature to be counted among the most prestigious conferences in the country.

9:28 am IST PM Modi to address HTLS 2019 shortly PM Modi will be addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019 in a short while from now. In a short while from now, PM @narendramodi will address the @htTweets Leadership Summit. #HTLS2019 pic.twitter.com/6Pp3uTTX4S — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 6, 2019





9:27 am IST HTLS 2019 Day 1 Speakers The 17th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019 will see riveting discussions by political leaders, corporate heads among others. Here’s the list of speakers on Day 1: 1. PM Narendra Modi 2. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group 3. Commander Abhilash Tomy, Indian Navy 4. Reed Hastings, Founder & CEO, Netflix 5. Heston Blumenthal, Chef 6. Brad Loiselle, President & CEO, BetterU 7. Deepinder R Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato 8. Jeremy Jauncey, Founder & CEO, Beautiful Destinations 9.Michael Phelps, Swimming Champion 10. Akshay Kumar, Actor 11. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Actor





9:01 am IST Commander Abhilash Tomy: Only Indian to circumnavigate the globe solo Champion sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy, who became the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe onboard his boat Mhadei - solo, non-stop and unassisted in 2013, will be in conversation with Rahul Singh of Hindustan Times.





8:59 am IST Kumar Mangalam Birla, Netflix’s Reed Hastings among speakers Kumar Kumar Mangalam Birla, who took over as Chairman of the Aditya Birla at the age of 28, will be in conversation with Shireen Bhan. Netflix founder Reed Hastings, who has changed the way the world is entertained through his streaming service, will also be sharing his insights and learning from the venture.



