We practise politics of performance, not promises: PM Modi at HTLS 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has redefined the rules of Indian politics, delivered the inaugural address at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019.

htls Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Prime Minister was delivering the inaugural address on the first day of the two-day Hindustan Times Leadership Summit’s 17th edition.
The Prime Minister was delivering the inaugural address on the first day of the two-day Hindustan Times Leadership Summit’s 17th edition. (HT Photo)
         

Charting the course for a better future for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday listed the focus areas of his government in taking the country forward, chief among them being lifting 15 crore poorest people in 112 aspirational districts out of poverty, providing world class infrastructure and promoting the politics of performance.

The Prime Minister was delivering the inaugural address of the two-day Hindustan Times Leadership Summit’s 17th edition. The theme for this year’s conclave is “Conversations for a better tomorrow” and will see political leaders, corporate heads and torchbearers from various fields ideate and debate the topic.

Highlighting his government’s mission of promoting the politics of performance, the Prime Minister said, “Unlike the previous governments, we are not practising politics of promises, instead we are taking the country towards politics of performance.”

Taking a dig at the previous governments, PM Modi said they were election-oriented and made slew of promises and announcements just before elections. “The governments of Centre and states should feel the pressure to perform. We have taken the pressure onto ourselves,” the PM added.

Deriving from the newspaper analogy, the Prime Minister said as media houses won’t leave any page of a newspaper blank, his government won’t leave out any region of the country in the march into a better future. For this, he said, 112 poorest districts had been identified for special focus. “112 districts being have been identified as aspirational districts. We are doing real time monitoring in these districts. Hundreds of central officers are visiting these districts to bring about sustainable change…all for a better tomorrow,” he said.

On the recent repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, ban on instant triple talaq among Muslims and the court order on the disputed land at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister said these are all indicators of a better tomorrow, an indication that people want a change.

“In the run-up to the court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute, apprehensions were expressed over the possible aftermath… but by the evening, all these were proved wrong. This was because people wanted and opted for a better future.”

