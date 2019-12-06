HTLS 2019: Highlights of PM Modi’s inaugural address

htls

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 10:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said for any country to have a direction and for the people to progress, conversations are important. He was addressing the inaugural session of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister also said that his government’s policy of sabka saath, sabka vikas led to the electoral win of 2019.

Here are the highlights of the Prime Minister’s address:

• For any country to have a direction and for the people to progress, conversations are important. Conversations lay foundation for a better future.

• It is the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave us the Constitution.

• The people of our country helped us win the election; sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas led to our victory.

• Many people did not want us to win, but it happened.

• The decision to scrap Article 370 might look difficult politically, but it brought new hope in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Muslim women got rid of the practice of triple talaq.

• The decision on Delhi’s illegal colonies also paved the way for 40 lakh people.

• Ram Janmabhoomi verdict is also a step towards a better future. It proved that we can have a better tomorrow, we can’t be chained by the past.

• Governments of the past had ignored a large part of the country which were facing various problems. These districts were left to their fate.

• When we talk about better tomorrow, the districts, parts of country left behind have to be brought into focus.

• Kalahandi (in Odisha), Gumla (in Jharkhand), Begusarai (in Bihar), Gadchiroli (in Maharashtra), Bastar (in Chhattisgarh) and more such districts are being developed as aspirational districts.

• There are 112 districts which have been identified as aspirational districts. When the future of people in these districts will be secured, India will also progress.

• We are monitoring things real-time, officers have been tasked to take care of these districts which have been neglected in the past.

• We practice politics of performance not politics of promises.

• Every government should feel the pressure to perform. We have taken the pressure onto ourselves.

• We cared about a better future and so we started the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Now we will focus on the Jal Jeevan mission.

• The US $5 trillion economy target is related to the better future of all Indians. This dream will enhance the ease of living and for this our government will be enabler and promoter. We have the motto of reform and perform.

• Happy to say that we dared to merge banks and spent Rs 2.5 lakh crore for recapitalisation.

• I want to assure all bank employees that we have left the past behind and your genuine business decisions won’t be questioned.

• Black money had hurt the real estate sector. To complete the pending projects here, our government approved Rs 25,000 crore.

• For better tomorrow, we also need infrastructure. In the years to come, govt will bring scheme worth Rs 100 lakh crore.