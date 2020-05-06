e-paper
Hizbul’s Riyaz Naikoo trapped in Pulwama; Timeline of encounters in J-K

Riyaz Naikoo and two others were trapped after the Security forces launched the operation on Tuesday night on a specific input Beigpora Gulzapora in Awantipora.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 13:49 IST
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Security forces have trapped a top terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen and two others after an hours-long gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.
Here is a timeline of recent encounters and terror attacks in Kashmir:

April 29: Terrorists lobbed a grenade at Nowhatta Chowk in Srinagar towards a joint checkpoint of the state police and security forces, resulting in injuries to four security force one police personnel.

April 29: Terrorists fired on a civilian in Beighpora Kralgund area of Handwara. The injured person was identified as Ali Mohd Beigh.

May 3: Five security forces personnel, including the commanding officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles, were killed in an encounter at Changimulla, Handwara. Two terrorists, including a senior Lashkar-i-Taiba operative Haider, were also killed in the encounter.

May 4: Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a joint party of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed at Wangam crossing in Handwara. The fire was retaliated and during the ensuing firefight three CRPF personnel were killed. A 14-year-old boy was also killed in the crossfire.

May 4: One Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was injured when terrorists lobbed a hand grenade at Nowgam Srinagar

May 5: Five people, including a CRPF personnel and four civilians, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Budgam district.

May 6: Security forces arrested an overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen at Sathura Tral in Pulwama district. In another operation, a terrorist was killed in Sarshil Khrew.

