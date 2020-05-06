Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:49 IST

A top terrorist commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was trapped in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama as the security forces launched three operations in different areas of the district, officials said on Wednesday.

A terrorist was also shot dead in Sarshali in Awantipora area of the district in one of the operations, which is still underway in the village, they said.

The operation to nab Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s commander Riyaz Naikoo, launched by the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces on Tuesday night on a specific input, is also in progress at Beigpora in Awantipora.

“Contact established in the third operation at #Beighpors #Awantipur. Top terrorist commander is trapped. Exchange of fire on. Details shall follow,” J&K police tweeted.

The forces are also conducting house-to-house searches, an officer said.

A Jaish-e-Mohammed ()JeM terrorist was arrested in Satura village of Tral area of the district late on Tuesday evening. The joint team of police and security forces apprehended the terrorist at Satura crossing, the police said.

“On his questioning the Following arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested terrorist. 1. AK-56 : 01 No. 2.AK Magazines : 05 No’s 3.AK Rds : 150 No’s 4.Chinese Grenades: 03 No’s 05 .Cell phones : 02 Nos (sic),” the police tweeted.

The last two months have seen a series of operations in the Kashmir region.

In the past three days, eight security force personnel, including the commanding officer of the army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles, were killed in two separate encounters in Handwara.