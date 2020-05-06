e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Massive search operations underway in J&K to nab Hizb commander

Massive search operations underway in J&K to nab Hizb commander

The search operation is currently underway at Beighpora Gulzapora, the native village of Hizb (Hizb-ul-Mujahidee) operational chief Riyaz Naikoo, who is the senior most active commander in the Valley.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 07:23 IST
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Niyati Singh
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The two operations were launched by the forces after they got a tipoff about militant presence in the area.
The two operations were launched by the forces after they got a tipoff about militant presence in the area.(Reuters file photo)
         

Two operations are underway in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district from late Tuesday night to nab Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s commander Riyaz Naikoo, officials have said.

The search operation is currently underway at Beighpora Gulzapora, the native village of Hizbul’s operational chief Riyaz Naikoo, who is the senior most active commander in the Valley.

Sources said that the operation has been pursued to track him down. However, it’s not clear whether Naikoo is trapped in the cordon or not.

During one of the operations, the forces engaged in a brief gun battle with militants in Pulwama’s Sharsali Khrew. The police confirmed that the operation is still underway in the Sharsali village.

Also read | ‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter

The two operations were launched by the forces after they got a tipoff about militant presence in the area.

On Tuesday night, the army and police had moved some earth digging equipment in the village.

A senior police officer confirmed that a couple of operations are going on in Pulwama. Currently the forces are conducting house-to-house searches.

The last two months have seen a series of operations in Kashmir. In the past three days, eight security forces men including Commanding Officer of 21 RR were killed in two separate encounters in Handwara.

tags
top news
Massive search operations underway in J&K to nab Hizb commander
Massive search operations underway in J&K to nab Hizb commander
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 lockdown: Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
Covid-19 lockdown: Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
As migrants return, states to increase Covid-19 testing capacity
As migrants return, states to increase Covid-19 testing capacity
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hotspot with 1,890 cases
IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hotspot with 1,890 cases
India needs big stimulus package, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
India needs big stimulus package, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper