Hotels must record guests’ health, travel history and ID after reopening: Unlock 1 SOPs

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:57 IST

The government of India has released standard operating procedures (SOPs) governing operation of hotels and other hospitality units which should kick-in on June 8 when these hospitality sector opens up for the first time after two months of closure of operations during the nationwide lockdown clamped to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus infection. The health ministry’s guidelines make it clear that the onus of containing further spread of the virus lies on the management of these facilities. The SOPs aim to minimize all possible physical contacts between the hotel staff and guests and also include other preventive and safety measures to be adopted against Covid-19.

Here’s the complete list of SOPs to be observed in hotels and other hospitality

1. Hotels in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up

2. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes. Hotel management has been advised to ensure this.

3. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed by the hotel staff and guests as far as feasible.

4. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

5. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited in hotels.

6. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all

List of specific SOPs to be followed by all hotels

1. Hotel entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions

2. Only asymptomatic staff and guests shall be allowed after thermal screening

3. All staff and guests to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks, which has to be worn at all times inside the hotel

4. Adequate manpower shall be deployed by hotel management for ensuring social distancing norms.

5. Staff should additionally wear gloves and take other required precautionary measures

6. All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Hotel management is also advised to facilitate work from home wherever feasible

7. Proper crowd management in the hotel as well as in outside premises like parking lots–duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured

8. Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited

9. Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/ masks and gloves as appropriate. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles should be taken up

10. It would be preferable to have separate entry and exits for guests, staff and goods/supplies

11. Guests should maintain physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up at the hotel. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises

12. Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms. Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged

13. Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition etc.) along with ID and self declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception

14. Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about Covid-19 to be displayed prominently

15. Hand sanitizers must be kept at the reception for guests to use. Guests to sanitize hands before and after filling relevant forms including A&D register

16. Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc. for both check-in and check-out

17. Luggage should be disinfected before sending the luggage to rooms

18. Guests who are at higher risk i.e. those who are older, pregnant or those who have underlying medical conditions are advised to take extra precautions

19. Guests should be advised not to visit areas falling with in containment zone

20. Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the hotel shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organized

21. Appropriate personal protection gears like face covers/masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc., shall be made available by hotel to the staff as well as the guests

Following detailed guidelines issued for restaurants shall be followed

1. Seating arrangement in the restaurant also to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

2. Disposable menus are advised to be used

3. Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged

4. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged

5. Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms among guests

6. Room service or takeaways to be encouraged, instead of dine-in

7. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at guest or customer’s door and not handed directly to the receiver. The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the hotel authorities prior to allowing home deliveries

8. For room service, communication between guests and in-house staff should be through intercom/ mobile phone and room service (if any) should be provided while maintaining adequate social distance

9. Gaming Arcades/Children play areas (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

10. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

11. Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas

12. Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all guest service area and common areas

13. Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by guests and/or staff should be ensured

14. Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

15. Rooms and other service areas shall be sanitized each time a guest leaves

16. In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at work place. Kitchens area must be sanitized at regular intervals

Following SOPs to be followed by hotels in case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises

1. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

2. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

3. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline

4. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

5. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive