‘I care about Kashmir… must peacefully resolve issue’: Nobel laureate Malala

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:07 IST

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate and a UN Messenger of Peace on Thursday issued a statement on Kashmir saying that ‘focus must be on peacefully resolving the Kashmir issue.’

The 22-year-old, who was shot at in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for championing the cause of girls’ education, tweeted from Birmingham UK, where she is staying since the attack. “I care about Kashmir because South Asia is my home –a home I share with 1.8 billion people, including Kashmiris… And I believe we all can live in peace,” she tweeted.

The youngest Nobel Laureate’s tweets came days after Article 370, that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped and the state was divided into two Union Territories. This announcement was preceded by unprecedented security clampdown and prohibitory orders amid snapping of all communication. Additional troops were also sent to the state to ensure law and order. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party have been detained at Hari Niwas on Srinagar’s Gupkar road as a precautionary measure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Thursday during which he is expected to explain government’s decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories, sources have said.

