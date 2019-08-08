e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 08, 2019

Resign from Rajya Sabha, Mehbooba Mufti told her MPs

The Peoples Democratic Party, which was in an alliance with the BJP till the latter withdrew support in June 2018, has two members in the Upper House.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2019 01:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Jammu Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti addressing a press conference in Srinagar,4 May 2019.(Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Jammu Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti addressing a press conference in Srinagar,4 May 2019.(Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
         

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wants her two members of Parliament to resign from the Rajya Sabha, HT has learnt.

“While she was being shifted from her home to a guest house where she is under arrest, she passed a message saying resign or face expulsion,” an aide to the former CM said. HT couldn’t independently confirm this.

The Peoples Democratic Party, which was in an alliance with the BJP till the latter withdrew support in June 2018, has two members in the Upper House. Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway tore up the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, soon after the government introduced the move in Rajya Sabha.

Fayaz said they were considering resigning but wanted to get in touch with the PDP leadership. “We have not been able to speak to anybody because communication lines are down. We will have a discussion.. and take a call,” he said.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 01:32 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Sushma Swaraj Funeral UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesVirat KohliJammu and KashmirArticle 370Amit Shah
    don't miss