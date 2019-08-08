Resign from Rajya Sabha, Mehbooba Mufti told her MPs

india

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wants her two members of Parliament to resign from the Rajya Sabha, HT has learnt.

“While she was being shifted from her home to a guest house where she is under arrest, she passed a message saying resign or face expulsion,” an aide to the former CM said. HT couldn’t independently confirm this.

The Peoples Democratic Party, which was in an alliance with the BJP till the latter withdrew support in June 2018, has two members in the Upper House. Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway tore up the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, soon after the government introduced the move in Rajya Sabha.

Fayaz said they were considering resigning but wanted to get in touch with the PDP leadership. “We have not been able to speak to anybody because communication lines are down. We will have a discussion.. and take a call,” he said.

