Declare Mehbooba Mufti a terrorist, jail her under anti-terror law: Shiv Sena

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:22 IST

The Shiv Sena has said former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti should be declared a terrorist and sent to jail for speaking the “language of terrorism” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019.

The Sena’s comments came in its mouthpiece Saamana on Monday, came hours before the BJP-led central government scrapped Article 370, a constitutional provision that grants a measure of autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35A empowers the state legislature to define the state’s “permanent residents” and their special rights and privileges. Article 35A was introduced through a presidential order in 1954 to continue the old provisions of the territory regulations under Article 370.

“Mehbooba Mufti has given warning over Article 35A. She has said that whoever will repeal Article 35A their hands will be set ablaze, people of Kashmir should stay ready for sacrifice, she said this echoing the language of separatists. The home minister should not tolerate this. This is the language of terrorism,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

The editorial was referring to the comments made by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the 20th foundation day of her party in Srinagar on July 28.

“The home minister has made anti-terrorism law strong and got it passed in Parliament. As per this law, any person can be declared a terrorist and can be taken into custody. As per this law, Mehbooba Mufti should be declared a terrorist and sent to jail, otherwise, her plan to create violence in Kashmir will get successful,” the editorial added.

The Sena said just like the decision to bring in demonetisation was known only to a handful of people within the Narendra Modi government, the plan for Kashmir too is privy to Modi and a couple of more key people. It said that in the last week 10,000 additional troops were sent to Jammu and Kashmir and now another 28,000 men are going to be deployed.

It also said that people have to come out of this delusion that the issue of Kashmir can be solved with dialogue.

“The Kashmir issue can be resolved with the use of the army and the time has come. If home minister Shah is preparing for any such action, the people of the country will stand beside him in support,” the editorial added.

The Sena also expressed its “concern” over the suspension of Amarnath Yatra and pilgrims being asked to leave the state.

The resolution to revoke Article 370 was moved in Parliament following intense speculation for the past two weeks about a ‘big decision’ on Kashmir. The government announced the changes hours after a security crackdown began in Kashmir and restrictions on the movement of local political leaders, including Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Telephone and internet services remained suspended and movement of the public in the main Srinagar city was also restricted since midnight. Schools were ordered shut as well.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 17:22 IST