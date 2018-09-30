In a twisted crime, man allegedly rapes one-year-old to avenge rejection by mother

A 20-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly raping a one-year-old girl and molesting her four-year-old sister in Indore on Friday night, wanted to have a relationship with the girls’ mother and targeted her daughters in revenge after she spurned his advances, police said on Sunday.

Deputy inspector general of police, Indore, Harinarayanchari Mishra said the accused, who is a distant relative of the family, was arrested on the basis of statement given by the four-year-old victim.

“The accused, who works as a guard in a nearby building, confessed to his crime. He said he wanted to have a relationship with the victims’ mother. He had been calling the woman at least 3-4 times a day for the past few days and she was avoiding him. On Friday, he decided to rape her and had gone to her place in the afternoon but failed to do so. The same night, he again visited their place in an inebriated state and raped and molested the girls, who were sleeping with their mother,” he said.

The girls were admitted to the Indore district hospital where their condition is stable, police said.

The victims’ family hails from Sagar and had moved to Indore for work. The girls’ father works is a caretaker of an under-construction building, said police.

A case of rape and sexual harassment has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 20:32 IST