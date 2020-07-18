India will pay huge price for govt’s cowardice in Ladakh, says Rahul Gandhi

india

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 20:10 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired another salvo at the Centre on Saturday over its handling of the face-off with China in Ladakh.

In a tweet, he said India will pay a huge price because of the government’s “cowardly actions”.

“China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI’s cowardly actions,” he said in his tweet.

The former Congress president tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech in Lukung near the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh on Friday during which he said progress has been made in talks with China for a solution to the border standoff but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved.

Singh went on to say that no power in the world could grab even an inch of Indian territory.

On July 3, in a thinly-veiled reference to China’s attempt to intrude into Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “age of expansionism is over” and applauded the troops posted in the Galwan Valley for showing “fire and fury” to the enemies.

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the government ever since the clash of June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troopers dead in Galwan valley.

Gandhi and the Congress party have also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times to specify where the clash had occurred and if the Chinese did not intrude into Indian territory then where did the Indian soldiers die?

The Congress has also accused the government of being economical with the truth about the ground situation in Ladakh.