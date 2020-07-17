‘Can’t guarantee to what extent talks will resolve border row’: Rajnath on China

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 14:33 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the ongoing negotiations with China should help resolve the border dispute but he couldn’t guarantee to what extent the situation would be resolved, in another confirmation of the complex nature of the military and diplomatic negotiations between the two nuclear powers.

Addressing soldiers at Lukung near Pangong Tso during his visit to Ladakh, Singh assured the country that no power in the world could grab even an inch of Indian territory.

His comments come a day after India on Thursday said the complex disengagement process with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is specifically aimed at preventing “face-off situations”, and any unilateral attempts to change the status quo on the disputed border won’t be accepted.

In his speech, Singh said India had neither attacked any country nor grabbed anyone’s territory. He said India would not tolerate anyone hurting its self respect and would give a befitting reply. He said the country was led by a Prime Minister who was capable of taking strong decisions.

The minister is visiting Ladakh two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unscheduled visit to the sector on July 3. The PM then declared that the “era of expansionism” is over, sending a strong signal to China about India’s determination to defend its borders.

Earlier in Leh, the minister witnessed an exercise by soldiers including some battle drills by troops of the Ladakh Scouts. He was also briefed on the situation including the actual position of the troops on both sides, people familiar with the developments said on Friday.

The exercise showcased application of integrated combined force in high altitude terrain with newer generation helicopters and special forces, said one of the officials cited above. A special assault drill by the Ladakh Scouts was also showcased. Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane are accompanying the minister.

Two days after corps commanders from both sides met at Chushul to discuss the road map for easing tensions on the LAC, the Indian Army on Thursday said complete disengagement is an “intricate process” requiring “constant verification”.

People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity the statements from the external affairs ministry and the army pointed to difficulties and suspicions involved in the disengagement process, and the need to draw a distinction between de-escalation and New Delhi’s stated aim of restoring status quo ante on the LAC.

Singh will also visit forward areas in Kashmir. The military is keeping a strict vigil on the western front to deter Pakistan from fishing in troubled waters and prevent what could turn out to be a two-front conflict, as reported by Hindustan Times on July 2.