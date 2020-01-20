Inspired by Shaheen Bagh protests, women in Ranchi begin anti-CAA stir

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:51 IST

Inspired by the protest spearheaded by women at New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh which began on December 15, 2019, an indefinite sit-in led by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) kicked off at Ranchi’s Kadru area on Monday.

Holding national flags, hundreds of women, after finishing their daily chores, gathered at Kadru under the banner of ‘Hum Bharat ke Log (We the People of India)’. By evening, the crowds had swelled. The protesters said the agitation was an extension of the women’s protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Temporary camps have been erected and arrangements to cook food have also been made for the women. A bonfire has also been arranged to fight the cold.

A participant at the protest, homemaker Shakina said, “Women from all religions have come together to protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR. I don’t think CAA is against any religion but it will put poor and women in trouble in days to come. So, it is our kind request to the Modi government to repeal the new law.”

“The country witnesses several natural calamities every year such as flood and earthquakes. Poor people face loss of their properties and documents in such situation. On the other hand, women, who move to other houses after marriage and they also have to change their surnames. They also face problems with documents till they revise them. In such situation, laws like CAA and NRC will definitely put them in trouble,” she added.

Another woman, Shagupta Parveen, said the agitation would continue until the government repealed the CAA.

Protesters claimed the Ranchi administration granted them permission by for the protest.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO), Lokesh Mishra said the local police have been asked to ensure the safety of the women.

“Even though organizer of the event did not seek any security, we have alerted the local police station asking to ensure adequate security for the women there. A magistrate has also been deputed for tonight,” Mishra said.

Jharkhand has witnessed sudden spike in rallies, marches and demonstrations both in protest against or in support of the new citizenship law after formation of the Hemant Soren government on December 29. Anti or pro-CAA events are reported every day from one place or the other, which also caused tension in some of the places. A major tension was averted by the Giridih administration on January 12 after stones were hurled at a rally, which was taken out in support of the CAA there.

Even as Muslim organisations, civil society groups and Left-backed organisations have been spearheading protests against the citizenship law, right-wing organisations along with top leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been campaigning in support of the law in the state.

At Ranchi’s Ormanjhi locality on Monday, thousands of people, including women, children and students, under the banner of Rashtriya Ekta Parishad took out a mega rally in support of CAA, NRC and NPR. The participants said rumours are being spread against the law by some political parties for their vested interest.