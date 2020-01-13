‘Hours of traffic jams’: Petitioner moves Delhi High Court seeking opening of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

delhi

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:49 IST

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the authorities to withdraw the closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh Stretch (Road No. 13 A) as well as Okhla underpass, which are closed since December 15, 2019, due to ongoing protests against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

The plea which was urgently mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar by lawyer and social activist Amit Sahni, said that the closure has been extended many times, causing huge inconvenience to the lakhs of commuters everyday, who are compelled to take different route for nearly one month now.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

“Several lakh commuters using the aforesaid road are forced to use alternative routes Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram, which not only results in brunt of hours of traffic jams but wastage of fuel and precious time also,” the petitioner said.

The petition also said that due to the inconvenience, not only the office goers, but children are also facing problems and are compelled to leave home two hours before school time.

Roads and lanes leading to Shaheen Bagh were packed on Sunday as thousands joined the ongoing protest against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in what appeared to be one of the largest gatherings at the spot since the agitation began four weeks ago.

While hundreds have been gathering at Shaheen Bagh every day, protesters attributed the increase in numbers on Sunday to the weekend and interfaith prayers held at the spot. Apart from readings from the Bible and the Quran, the prayer meeting, which went on for about two hours, also saw Hindu priests performing rituals.

A few kilometres away, demonstrators carried out a protest march in the morning from Madanpur Khadar to Sarita Vihar against the agitation at Shaheen Bagh which has led to closure of Road 13A.