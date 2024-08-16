The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched third developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. After successfully satellite injection, the space agency chief S Somanath declared the development of SSLV complete. ISRO successfully launches EOS-08 satellite; SSLV development complete, says chairman Somanath

'Everything is perfect,' confirms ISRO chief Somanath

ISRO chief S Somanath said that the third developmental flight of the small-lift launch vehicle, SSLV-D3/EOS-08, has been successfully completed. He said that the rocket placed the spacecraft into the exact orbit as planned with no deviations in the injection conditions.

"The final orbit will be known after tracking but the current indication is that everything is perfect. The EOS-08 satellite as well as SR-08 satellite has also been injected after manoeuvres. Congratulations to the SSLV-D3 team, the project team. With this third developmental flight of SSLV, we can declare the development process of SSLV is completed," Somanath said.

Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh praised the ISRO team for the successful launch of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission. In a post on X, Singh said: ""Kudos team ISRO for the successful launch of SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission. With the personal intervention & patronage provided by PM Narendra Modi , Team ISRO has been able to carry one success after the other in a serial manner."

