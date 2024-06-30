What ISRO chief S Somanath said on Sunita Williams' delayed return from space

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath has assured that the delayed return of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams from the International Space Station (ISS) should not be a worrying issue as the space station is a safe place for people to stay for a long time. ISRO chief Dr S Somanath and Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams (File)

Sunita Williams could be in space for months; NASA reiterates astronauts are ‘not stranded’

In an interview with NDTV, the ISRO chief said, "It is not just Sunita Williams or any other astronaut. Getting stranded or stuck in a place is not a narrative that we must have at this moment. All of them have to come back someday. The whole issue is about testing a new crew module called Boeing Starliner, its ability to go up there and then come back safely. There are enough capabilities with ground launch providers (to bring them home). That's not an issue. ISS is a safe place for people to stay for a long time."

The two NASA astronauts, Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, were scheduled to return on June 14. However, the pair has no set date to return to Earth as their return has been delayed multiple times amid several mechanical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

Somanath emphasised that instead of worrying about the astronauts' return, the testing of a new crew module and its ability to travel to space should be considered.

NASA's ISS spacesuit nightmare builds up while Sunita Williams is still stuck in space

He also praised Williams for her courage in travelling on the first flight of a new space vehicle. "We are all proud of her. There are many missions to her credit. It is a courageous thing to travel on the first flight of a new space vehicle. She herself is part of the design team and used inputs from her experience," he added.

Meanwhile, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, Steve Stich has said that the US space agency is considering extending the duration of Starliner's mission from 45 days to 90 days, CNN reported.

The space agency said that part of that desired extension is due to the ground tests that Boeing and NASA plan to conduct in New Mexico, seeking to better understand why some of the Starliner's thrusters unexpectedly failed during the first leg of its journey.

In the latest update regarding the ongoing space mission, the Expedition 71 crew members on Friday packed a US cargo craft, cleaned up the International Space Station, studied techniques of futuristic piloting, and carried out eye exams.

Will Elon Musk's SpaceX ‘rescue’ Sunita Williams from space after Starliner's Helium leak?

The astronauts lifted off on June 5 onboard a Starliner spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida as a final demonstration to obtain routine flight certification from NASA.

The mission is part of the larger Commercial Crew Program at NASA, which wanted to see whether Boeing's spacecraft could be certified to carry out routine missions to and from the ISS.

(With inputs from agencies)