Sunita Williams could be in space for months; NASA reiterates astronauts are ‘not stranded’

Although Sunita “Suni” Williams and Butch Wilmore's Boeing Starliner spacecraft was originally projected to carry out its mission for a few days, the two astronauts have been seemingly stuck in space for three weeks and counting. In this photo provided by NASA, Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, center, pose with Expedition 71 Flight Engineers Mike Barratt, left, and Tracy Dyson, both NASA astronauts, in their spacesuits aboard the International Space Station's Quest airlock on June 24, 2024. (NASA via AP)(AP)

According to the latest developments, NASA has no plans to bring back Williams and Wilmore anytime soon, and their stay could extend for months. The government agency and Boeing have still not set a date for returning the capsule “Calypso” to Earth. This is the first time the Boeing Starliner is carrying people.

Why Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's return has been further delayed?

Despite helium leaks and thruster outages on its way to the ISS in June, officials have repeatedly reiterated that the two astronauts are “not stranded” in space and are safe and sound, docked at the station. Instead of flying back, the Starliner team right away, officials back on Earth have their target set on testing the spacecraft's thruster technology at White Sands, New Mexico, which they hope to complete before the Boeing Starliner returns home.

During a press conference, Steve Stich, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, said: “We think the testing could take a couple of weeks. We’re trying to replicate the inflight conditions as best we can on the ground.” The agency is not planning to “target a specific date for [for return until” the testing is completed.

He's previously ensured that the Starliner is capable of returning at any point if necessary. NASA and Boeing's collaboration is reportedly delaying its return for further testing to gather data about the spacecraft's performance, especially the thruster system.

According to CNN, NASA is weighing its options of extending the maximum length of Starliner's mission from 45 days to 90 days. On Friday, Stich said, “I want to make it very clear that Butch and Suni are not stranded in space.”

As the officials are conducting tests to understand why the thrusters malfunctioned, Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager of the Boeing Commercial Crew Program, said, “So, if (the test in New Mexico) comes back and gives us all the answers, then we can just undock and come home.”

Continued emphasis on how the delayed return to Earth is an optional choice, Nappi added, “We’re not stuck on ISS. The crew is not in any danger, and there’s no increased risk when we decide to bring Suni and Butch back to Earth.”

The Starliner has previously taken two uncrewed spaceflights but has consequentially faced more prominent setbacks over its rival, SpaceX's Dragon.