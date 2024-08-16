ISRO EOS 08 launch LIVE Updates: Countdown begins for SSLV's third developmental flight
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation started the six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced of third developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) started at 02:47am on Friday. When will ISRO launch SSLV's third developmental flight? ISRO is set to launch the third developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Friday during a one-hour window starting at 9:17am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh....Read More
What are mission objectives of ISRO’s EOS-08?
To demonstrate reliable and consistent performance of the SSLV vehicle systems.
To successfully place the EOS-08 satellite and SR-0 DEMOSAT into a 475 km circular orbit.
Where to watch ISRO EOS-08 mission live?
The launch of the third developmental flight of SSLV can be watched live on Friday from 08:50am on ISRO's social media handles. You can access the platforms via the provided links or join through the window below.
ISRO EOS 8 mission launch livestream link
• ISRO Website: isro.gov.in
• ISRO Facebook: facebook.com/ISRO
• ISRO YouTube Channel: youtube.com/live/DRmxoAb6vlo?feature=share
• DD National
For minute-by-minute updates and detailed explanation, follow Hindustan Times' live blog on the ISRO launch.
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: What is primary objective of Earth observation satellite launch mission?
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates:
Primary objectives of the EOS-08 mission:
• Test new technologies: The mission aims to test payload instruments that are compatible with the micro satellite bus and incorporate new technologies for future satellites.
• Demonstrate advanced features: It will showcase a micro satellite equipped with new mainframe technologies, including an integrated avionics package, structural panels with embedded printed circuit boards and batteries, a flexible solar panel, and a micro-Displacement Gyro Assembly (m-DGA).
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: What will happen during the launch of the SSLV?
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates:
Stages of SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission are:
• Solid Stage 1 Ignition (SS1 Ignition) will start the launch sequence, beginning at 0 seconds.
• Solid Stage 2 Ignition (SS2 Ignition) will occur at 123.98 seconds, lifting the rocket to 93 km.
• Solid Stage 1 Separation (SS1 Separation) will take place at 124.34 seconds, at the same 93 km altitude.
• Stage 2 Core Separation (S2C Separation) will occur at 129.34 seconds, with the rocket reaching an altitude of 101 km.
• Satellite Payload Fairing (SPLF) Separation will happen at 158.74 seconds, when the rocket reaches 147 km.
• Solid Stage 2 Separation (SS2 Separation) will take place at 402.20 seconds, at an altitude of 450 km.
• Solid Stage 3 Ignition (SS3 Ignition) will occur at 412.02 seconds, with the rocket climbing to 454 km.
• Solid Stage 3 Separation (SS3 Separation) will happen at 697.62 seconds, at an altitude of 475 km.
• Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) Ignition will occur at 706.12 seconds, maintaining the altitude of 475 km.
• Earth Observation Satellite 08 (EOS-08) Separation will take place at 808.90 seconds, at 475 km altitude.
• SR-0 DEMOSAT Satellite Separation will occur at 994.90 seconds, with the rocket still at 475 km.
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: What happend to previous developmental flights of SSLV?
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates:
The first developmental flight of the SSLV, launched on August 7, 2022, aimed to place the EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT satellites into their intended orbits but fell short.
Learning from the failure, the second developmental flight on February 10, 2023, successfully launched its satellites, marking the first successful SSLV mission.
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: India space agency all set!
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: ISRO announced that the six-and-a-half-hour countdown to the launch began at 02:47 am on Friday.
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: Know about SSLV
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates:
• Design and Structure: SSLV is a 34-metre-long, three-stage launch vehicle with a diameter of 2 meters, designed to carry a ~500kg satellite into a 500km planar orbit. It has a lift-off weight of around 120 tonnes.
• Propulsion System: The rocket uses three solid propulsion stages and a liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as its terminal stage.
• Launch Capabilities: SSLV is capable of launching small satellites, making it ideal for missions that require launching on demand.
• Cost Efficiency: One of SSLV's key features is its low cost, along with a quick turnaround time, making it a cost-effective option for satellite launches.
• Flexibility: The SSLV is designed to accommodate multiple satellites and requires minimal launch infrastructure, adding to its flexibility and efficiency in satellite deployment.
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: One payload also for support of Gaganyatri mission
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: There are three payloads on SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission.
Third payload is:
SiC UV Dosimeter: Designed for the Gaganyaan manned mission, this sensor will monitor UV radiation and serve as an alarm for high doses of gamma radiation.
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: What is the second payload?
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: There are three payloads on SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission.
Second payload is:
Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry (GNSS-R): This payload will test remote sensing for ocean wind analysis, soil moisture measurement, flood detection, and cryosphere research in the Himalayas.
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: What are the payloads?
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: There are three payloads on SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission.
First payload is:
Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR): This instrument will capture images in the Mid-Wave and Long-Wave Infrared bands, aiding in surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental studies, and fire detection.
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: Key details of EOS-08 satellite
ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates: The EOS-08 Earth observation satellite, set for launch today, has a mission lifespan of one year. Weighing approximately 175.5 kg and generating about 420 watts of power, it is based on the Microsat/IMS-1 design.
ISRO launch LIVE: Why SSLV-D3/EOS-8 mission is important?
ISRO launch LIVE: A successful launch will mark the completion of the SSLV Development Project, which involves the smallest rocket capable of carrying satellites weighing up to 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit (up to 500 km above Earth).
This achievement will pave the way for operational missions by Indian industry, supported by NewSpace India Limited, a public sector undertaking.