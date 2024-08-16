ISRO EOS 08 launch LIVE Updates: Countdown begins for SSLV's third developmental flight

Aug 16, 2024 8:16 AM IST

ISRO EOS 08 launch live updates:

Stages of SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission are:

• Solid Stage 1 Ignition (SS1 Ignition) will start the launch sequence, beginning at 0 seconds.

• Solid Stage 2 Ignition (SS2 Ignition) will occur at 123.98 seconds, lifting the rocket to 93 km.

• Solid Stage 1 Separation (SS1 Separation) will take place at 124.34 seconds, at the same 93 km altitude.

• Stage 2 Core Separation (S2C Separation) will occur at 129.34 seconds, with the rocket reaching an altitude of 101 km.

• Satellite Payload Fairing (SPLF) Separation will happen at 158.74 seconds, when the rocket reaches 147 km.

• Solid Stage 2 Separation (SS2 Separation) will take place at 402.20 seconds, at an altitude of 450 km.

• Solid Stage 3 Ignition (SS3 Ignition) will occur at 412.02 seconds, with the rocket climbing to 454 km.

• Solid Stage 3 Separation (SS3 Separation) will happen at 697.62 seconds, at an altitude of 475 km.

• Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) Ignition will occur at 706.12 seconds, maintaining the altitude of 475 km.

• Earth Observation Satellite 08 (EOS-08) Separation will take place at 808.90 seconds, at 475 km altitude.

• SR-0 DEMOSAT Satellite Separation will occur at 994.90 seconds, with the rocket still at 475 km.