LIVE BLOG

Live | How does the BJP see international conspiracy in questioning Rafale deal: Kapil Sibal

The Congress has alleged irregularities in awarding contracts regarding the manufacture of Rafale fighter jets.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 25, 2018 16:17 IST
The Congress on Tuesday continued its onslaught against the Centre over the Rafale deal, alleging irregularities in awarding contracts for manufacture of the fighter jets.

Former French President Francois Hollande’s contradictory statements have only made the matter murkier.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had earlier in the day said the disclosures with regard to the deal were just the beginning and more revelations will emerge in the coming days. Here are the live updates.

4:15pm IST

Where is the international conspiracy: Sibal

We wanted Rafale deal to go through, which would generate thousands of jobs. I want to ask Nirmala Sitharaman where did she come across international conspiracy: Kapil Sibal.

4:12pm IST

Rafale deal to favour Reliance: Sibal

On April 24, Reliance Aerostructure Limited was formed days after Rafale deal was announced. Therefore, both Modi and Reliance knew what the other was up to. Only HAL didn’t know: Kapil Sibal, Congress leader

4:10pm IST

Amount paid in Swiss bank accounts: BJP

Amount was paid to two Swiss bank accounts on two dates in 2010: Sambit Patra

4:05pm IST

Cong wants to see Rafale deal fails: BJP

Congress did not get commission in Rafale deal, so it wants to ensure the deal fails: Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson

3:45pm IST

Why was Ambani given Rafale contract: Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not look me in the eye when I asked him why Anil Ambani was given a contract despite being under Rs 45,000 crore debt: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal.