Live | How does the BJP see international conspiracy in questioning Rafale deal: Kapil Sibal

The Congress on Tuesday continued its onslaught against the Centre over the Rafale deal, alleging irregularities in awarding contracts for manufacture of the fighter jets.

Former French President Francois Hollande’s contradictory statements have only made the matter murkier.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had earlier in the day said the disclosures with regard to the deal were just the beginning and more revelations will emerge in the coming days. Here are the live updates.

4:15pm IST Where is the international conspiracy: Sibal We wanted Rafale deal to go through, which would generate thousands of jobs. I want to ask Nirmala Sitharaman where did she come across international conspiracy: Kapil Sibal.





4:12pm IST Rafale deal to favour Reliance: Sibal On April 24, Reliance Aerostructure Limited was formed days after Rafale deal was announced. Therefore, both Modi and Reliance knew what the other was up to. Only HAL didn’t know: Kapil Sibal, Congress leader





4:10pm IST Amount paid in Swiss bank accounts: BJP Amount was paid to two Swiss bank accounts on two dates in 2010: Sambit Patra





4:05pm IST Cong wants to see Rafale deal fails: BJP Congress did not get commission in Rafale deal, so it wants to ensure the deal fails: Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson



