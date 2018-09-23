Arun Jaitley questions Hollande’s statement on Rafale, says truth can’t have two versions

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday questioned former French president Francois Hollande’s statement on the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying “truth cannot have two versions”.

Jaitley said Hollande contradicted his own statements, commenting after the French leader’s statement that the Indian government wanted the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence to be chosen as offset partner of Dassault, the manufacturer of the Rafale fighter jets.

“A controversy is sought to be created on the basis of a statement made by the former French President Hollande, that the Reliance Defence ‘partnership’ with Dassault Aviation was entered at the suggestion of the Indian Government. In a subsequent statement the former President has sought to suggest that Reliance Defence emerged on the scene after the agreement with the Indian Government was entered into. He has, in a subsequent statement, said that he is ‘not aware’ if Government ever lobbied for Reliance Defence and that ‘the partners chose themselves’. Truth cannot have two versions,” said Jaitley in a Facebook post.

“The French Government and M/s Dassault Aviation have categorically denied the correctness of the former President’s first statement. The French Government has stated that the decision with regard to the offset contracts of Dassault Aviation are taken by the company and not the Government,” he said .

“Dassault Aviation itself has suggested that they have entered into multiple contracts with several public sector and private sector companies with regard to the offset contracts and the decision is entirely theirs.

The partners (Dassault and Reliance) selected themselves as former President Hollande now says,” Jaitley said in the post titled ‘A Questionable Statement Which Circumstances & Facts Demolish’.

“This contradicts his first questionable statement which the French Government and Dassault have denied. The facts contradict the same. His second statement in Montreal, Canada to AFP (news agency) makes the veracity of his first statement even more questionable,” he said.

The Congress party has alleged that the government chose Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group over state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for an offset deal in the $8.7-billion purchase initiated in 2016.

The ministry of defence said on Saturday that “unnecessary controversy” was being created by the opposition parties.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 11:17 IST