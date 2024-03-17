Lok Sabha election news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to kick off INDIA's campaign; PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha election news LIVE: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow in Mumbai on March 16.

Lok Sabha election news LIVE: The Congress-led Opposition's INDIA alliance is set to hold a mega rally on Sunday in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Among those attending will be Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and other top Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav....Read More

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, CPI general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, and former CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren will also be present.

The meeting comes a day after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The election commission also announced assembly election dates for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The polling in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Voting in the Odisha assembly will be conducted in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.Lok Sabha polls 2024: Check statewise full schedule

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address a poll rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palmadu at 5 pm.

More Lok Sabha 2024 election news:

- Ahead of the INDIA bloc's major rally in Shivaji Park, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will undertake a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

- He will also hold interaction at the Tejpal Hall near the August Kranti Maidan.

- The Election Commission while announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha elections also announced assembly elections in four states: Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19, Andhra Pradesh on May 13 and Odisha in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

-The commission also said that bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies in different states.