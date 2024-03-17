Lok Sabha election news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to kick off INDIA's campaign; PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh
Lok Sabha election news LIVE: The Congress-led Opposition's INDIA alliance is set to hold a mega rally on Sunday in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Among those attending will be Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and other top Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav....Read More
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, CPI general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, and former CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren will also be present.
The meeting comes a day after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
The election commission also announced assembly election dates for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The polling in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Voting in the Odisha assembly will be conducted in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.Lok Sabha polls 2024: Check statewise full schedule
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address a poll rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palmadu at 5 pm.
More Lok Sabha 2024 election news:
- Ahead of the INDIA bloc's major rally in Shivaji Park, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will undertake a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.
- He will also hold interaction at the Tejpal Hall near the August Kranti Maidan.
- The Election Commission while announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha elections also announced assembly elections in four states: Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19, Andhra Pradesh on May 13 and Odisha in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
-The commission also said that bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies in different states.
Lok Sabha election news LIVE: CWC meeting on March 19
The Congress party’s manifesto that is likely to offer a slew of sops will get final approval from the CWC (Congress Working Committee) that will meet on March 19, people aware of the matter told HT.
Two senior party leaders said this will be the last meeting of the CWC before the Lok Sabha elections. The top item on the agenda is to approve the Congress manifesto for the upcoming elections. Read more.
Lok Sabha election news LIVE: What EC said about holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir
While announcing the poll schedule for the general elections, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll body is committed to holding assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir as soon as possible after the Lok Sabha exercise.
“Due to security in J&K, every candidate has to be provided with two sections of force. It means, we would need 400 to 450 companies of force, which is not possible in such a big country. But we stand committed to hold elections after the Lok Sabha polls as forces will be available,” said Kumar.
Lok Sabha election news LIVE: How to know if your candidate has criminal background
In a bid to empower voters with crucial information ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has announced the launch of a new mobile application named 'Know Your Candidate' (KYC).
The app aims to provide voters with insights into the criminal background, assets, and liabilities of electoral candidates standing in their respective constituencies. More about the app.
Lok Sabha election news LIVE: PM Modi to address poll rally in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palmadu today at 5 pm.
Lok Sabha election news LIVE: Poll schedule announced by Election Commission
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the poll schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
Besides the general election, the ECI has also announced dates for the assembly election dates in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Check the full schedule here.
