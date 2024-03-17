Lok Sabha elections 2024: Which state, UT will vote in how many phases? Check details

The Lok Sabha elections, the world’s largest polls, will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days beginning April 19. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office, the Opposition INDIA bloc remains hit by internal bickering. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses the press conference announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a news conference on Saturday more than 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female – are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths.

The election commission also announced assembly election dates for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The polling in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Voting in the Odisha assembly will be conducted in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies in different states, said Rajiv Kumar, who was flanked by the two new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

2024 Lok Sabha election dates

The seven-phase elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 and then on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The entire election process, from the announcement of polls on Saturday to the declaration of results, lasts 82 days.

In the first phase on April 19, voting will take place in 102 constituencies spread over 21 states/UTs, with 10 states/UTs completing the poll process in this phase.

Voting will take place in 89 constituencies across 13 states/UTs in the second phase on April 26. The poll process would be completed in four more states/UTs.

In the third phase on May 7, voting will take place in 94 constituencies spread across 12 states/UTs. With this, polling will be completed in six more states/UTs.

In the fourth phase on May 13, 96 constituencies spread across 10 states UTs would vote. With this, three more states/UTs would have completed voting.

As many as 49 constituencies spread across eight states/UTs will vote in phase five on May 20. This phase will see voting completed in three more states/UTs.

In the sixth phase on May 25, voting will take place in 57 constituencies spread across seven states/UTs. Polling in two more states/UTs would be completed with this phase.

The seventh and final phase will take place on June 1 in 57 constituencies spread across eight states/UTs. The polling process in eight states/UTs would be completed.

Which state, UT will vote in how many phases:

States and UTs with one poll date: Total - 22

Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar island, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

States and UTs with two poll dates. Total- 4

Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Manipur

States and UTs with three poll dates. Total- 2

Chhattisgarh, Assam

States and UTs with four poll dates. Total-3

Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand

States and UTs with five poll dates. Total-2

Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir

States and UTs with seven poll dates. Total- 3

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal

How election panel is preparing for the Lok Sabha polls