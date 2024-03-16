 Rajasthan to go to Lok Sabha polls in two phases on April 19, April 26 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan to go to Lok Sabha polls in two phases on April 19, April 26

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2024 06:21 PM IST

Polls will be held in Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Tonk-Sawai Madhopur in the first phase

Rajasthan’s 25 constituencies will go to the Lok Sabha polls in two phases on April 19 and April 26 and the results will be announced on June 4, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

Voters outside a polling station in Rajasthan’s Dausa in 2019. (ANI)
Voters outside a polling station in Rajasthan’s Dausa in 2019. (ANI)

Polls will be held in Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Tonk-Sawai Madhopur in the first phase. The rest of the 13 seats in southern Rajasthan including Ajmer, Nagaur, Pali, Jalore, Barmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur will go to the polls in the second phase.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Over 50 million people are eligible to vote in the state across 51,756 polling stations. They include over 1.2 million above 80.

The state election commissioner Praveen Gupta said around 50% of the polling stations in the state will have a webcasting system for the first time, compared to 15% during the assembly polls in December. “People may also register their complaints through the C-Vigil app.”

Gupta said freebies, drugs, illicit liquor, and cash worth 280 crore have been seized from across the state in the last three months. The corresponding figure was only 51 crore at the end of the 2019 general election.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot asked people to vote for the Congress. “Kindly cast your vote to protest against the inflation, rising inequality, unemployment, and political corruption in the country and to protect our constitutional values,” he wrote on X.

“My appeal to all the people of the state is to guarantee justice to every section of the society by voting for Congress in the upcoming elections to be held in Rajasthan on 19th April and 26th April with the resolve of change.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state in 2019, winning 24 of the 25 seats.

The assembly by-poll to Bagidora will also be held on April 26. The seat was left vacant after Congress lawmaker Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya resigned and joined the ruling BJP on February 21.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Rajasthan to go to Lok Sabha polls in two phases on April 19, April 26
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On