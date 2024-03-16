 Enjoyed working with Arun Goel: CEC Rajiv Kumar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Enjoyed working with Arun Goel: CEC Rajiv Kumar

ByAditi Agrawal
Mar 16, 2024 05:49 PM IST

CEC Kumar on Saturday announced the polling dates for the Lok Sabha election, held in seven phases beginning April 19

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said he enjoyed working with former election commissioner Arun Goel adding that he wants everybody to respect his decision to resign.

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announcing the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls. (PTI photo)
Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announcing the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls. (PTI photo)

Goel had resigned on March 10.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

CEC Kumar announced the polling dates for the Lok Sabha election, held in seven phases beginning April 19.

“Mr Arun was a very, very distinguished member of our team and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him all the time. But in every institution, somebody will have to be given the personal space and I am sure that the space should not be touched, and one should not be insensitive to asking personal questions. If he had personal reasons, it is fine, you must respect it,” Kumar told reporters.

Also Read:Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls

During his address to media persons, Goel said that dissent is encouraged in the commission.

“We have a very sound tradition [made by] my predecessors ... in the commission that dissent within the commission is encouraged. Within four walls of the ECM, the commission room which we call – it is a round room – because it is such a complicated exercise in the world, three minds are always better than one. We discuss, we sleep over issue, we take time, we assimilate,” he said.

“Those who disagree with you should be kept close to improve the decision-making process”, he added.

“This is a tradition in the commission. This has always been happening, and should continue happening,” Kumar said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Enjoyed working with Arun Goel: CEC Rajiv Kumar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On