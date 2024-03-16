Enjoyed working with Arun Goel: CEC Rajiv Kumar
CEC Kumar on Saturday announced the polling dates for the Lok Sabha election, held in seven phases beginning April 19
Chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said he enjoyed working with former election commissioner Arun Goel adding that he wants everybody to respect his decision to resign.
Goel had resigned on March 10.
CEC Kumar announced the polling dates for the Lok Sabha election, held in seven phases beginning April 19.
“Mr Arun was a very, very distinguished member of our team and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him all the time. But in every institution, somebody will have to be given the personal space and I am sure that the space should not be touched, and one should not be insensitive to asking personal questions. If he had personal reasons, it is fine, you must respect it,” Kumar told reporters.
During his address to media persons, Goel said that dissent is encouraged in the commission.
“We have a very sound tradition [made by] my predecessors ... in the commission that dissent within the commission is encouraged. Within four walls of the ECM, the commission room which we call – it is a round room – because it is such a complicated exercise in the world, three minds are always better than one. We discuss, we sleep over issue, we take time, we assimilate,” he said.
“Those who disagree with you should be kept close to improve the decision-making process”, he added.
“This is a tradition in the commission. This has always been happening, and should continue happening,” Kumar said.
